 
Youth For Climate leaders ‘back to work’ after return to Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 20 January, 2020
Latest News:
Youth For Climate leaders ‘back to work’ after...
Suspects in Belgium’s ‘largest child pornography case ever’...
Belgian coast scoured for missing 14-year-old...
Extinction Rebellion activists charged nearly €2,000 each for...
Food safety agency withdraws aphrodisiacs from the shelves...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 20 January 2020
    Youth For Climate leaders ‘back to work’ after return to Belgium
    Suspects in Belgium’s ‘largest child pornography case ever’ face trial
    Belgian coast scoured for missing 14-year-old
    Extinction Rebellion activists charged nearly €2,000 each for Autosalon invasion
    Food safety agency withdraws aphrodisiacs from the shelves
    Humanitarian aid to north Syria politicised despite EU protests
    UN calls for children of foreign jihadists to be repatriated
    190 complaints of animal maltreatment in Brussels, 70 animals seized
    Youth for Climate call student strike across Belgium for 7 February
    Soldiers on Belgium’s streets have cost more than €200 million in five years
    Political reactions to expulsion of Kir from socialist party
    Extinction Rebellion invade Auto Salon: 185 arrests
    Belgium’s first night train since 2003 leaves Vienna tonight
    Historian discovers the oldest drawing of Venice to date
    360,553 Belgians on the betting blacklist in 2019
    Teenager held for stabbing bus driver ten times
    45 million people threatened by famine in Southern Africa
    UK will not automatically deport EU citizens following Brexit
    Eco-cheques, luncheon vouchers, company car – reforms of Belgian tax system proposed
    Landowners appeal Knokke development decision
    View more

    Youth For Climate leaders ‘back to work’ after return to Belgium

    Monday, 20 January 2020
    The teen climate activists said they will step up efforts to push governments to deliver more ambitious climate policies. Credit: Youth For Climate/Facebook

    The leading figures of Belgium’s Youth For Climate movement returned from a months-long transatlantic trip on Monday, announcing they would step up their fight to obtain ambitious climate policies in 2020.

    Teen climate activists Anuna De Wever, Adelaïde Charlier and Josefien Hoerée docked in the French port of Dunkirk on board a container ship.

    “I am very happy to be back, it was a great trip,” De Wever told Het Nieuwsblad, adding that she and her group were now ready to “get back to work in Belgium.”

    Shortly before their return on Monday, the student-led climate activist group called for students across Belgium to join in a nation-wide school strike for the climate in February.

    The leaders of the YFC group were some among several European youth climate activists to embark on a transatlantic trip on a sailing ship to Chile in order to make their trip to the COP25 UN climate summit climate-friendly.

    Related News:

     

    But their plans had to be abandoned mid-trip, after the Chilean government pulled the plug on the summit, following weeks of protests and social unrest in the capital Santiago, which led to a brutal government crackdown.

    No longer able to attend the COP, which ultimately took place in Madrid, the activists still reached South America, where they visited indigenous tribes in the Amazon rainforest.

    “We are taking the experience of the journey we made in the Amazon forest into account,” the De Wever said, adding that Europe and Belgium should pay more attention to one of Earth’s “most important lungs.”

    The teen activists said they will increase the pressure on the as-of-yet unformed federal government to make a priority out of climate and the environment, a goal which follows news that Belgium dropped several ranks in a global climate performance index.

    The February strike, slated for the 7th, will focus on the protection of the oceans, De Wever said, citing issues like plastic pollution, intensive fishing and the risks that rising sea levels would pose to hundreds of thousands of Belgians.

    “We are a coastal country, and in 2100, more than 620,000 Belgians will have to move due to the rising water,” De Wever said.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job