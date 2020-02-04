Woman in Ghent stabbing attack will be charged with attempted murder

Later, the woman attacked two other men, aged 45 and 52, with police saying that two of the four victims were seriously injured and that one was in critical condition on Sunday evening.
The motives of the attacker, identified as a 26-year-old woman from Ghent, remain unclear, with some witness accounts saying she was moving around in a bicycle and that she did not appear to know her victims, De Standaard reports.
Early on after her arrest, police said there were no indications that the woman had acted on a terrorist motive. She will be brought before an investigating judge and will face charges of attempted murder.
The police officer’s use of a firearm will also be brought under investigation.