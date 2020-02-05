Half of Belgians think Albert II ‘very dishonest’ after Delphine Boël affair

70% of poll respondents also said that Boël, a sculpting artist and member of the Belgian nobility, should also be entitled to parts of Albert II’s heritage.
The revelations closed a seven-year legal strife in which, after a series of appeals from both side, Albert yielded to a ruling ordering him to provide a DNA sample or risk a fine of €5,000 for every day he refused to comply.
Albert’s handling of the results of the paternity test were seen as “pitiful,” by 38% of respondents, after he reportedly issued a statement via his lawyers claiming he had not played an “active paternal role” in Boël’s life, 7sur7 reports.
A small number of respondents (4%) thought Albert “really didn’t believe he was [Boël’s] father,” while 8% said his handling the affair and overall attitude was “normal” since he was not sure he was the artist’s father.