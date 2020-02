Following storm Ciara – which saw winds of up to 120 km/h over the weekend in Belgium – Brussels has decided to keep parks in the city closed due to expectations of more bad weather on Tuesday.

The closure of the parks and forests managed by Bruxelles Environnement will be extended until Wednesday morning due to the fierce winds predicted on Tuesday.

⚠️ Prolongation de la fermeture des parcs et espaces verts bruxellois jusque mercredi 12 février dans la matinée ! #TempeteCiara

➡️ https://t.co/N3vvBDlVjH pic.twitter.com/zLliOUSPpG — Bruxelles Environnement Leefmilieu Brussel (@BruxellesEnv) February 10, 2020

Many of the parks and woods across Brussels that can be closed will remain so, while those that cannot will have a message displayed at the entrances. The parks of the city have been closed since Sunday and were expected to reopen on Tuesday morning.

Additionally, Bruxelles Environnement has advised avoiding all green spaces in the region, especially those near trees.

