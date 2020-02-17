 
Another record temperature recorded in Brussels on Sunday
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 17 February, 2020
Latest News:
Another record temperature recorded in Brussels on Sunday...
Brussels newest food hall reports record business, despite...
Storms Ellen and Francis expected to hit Belgium...
Brussels-Vienna night train increases frequency from late 2020...
Femicide ‘kills more people than terrorism,’ says Women’s...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 17 February 2020
    Another record temperature recorded in Brussels on Sunday
    Brussels newest food hall reports record business, despite weather
    Storms Ellen and Francis expected to hit Belgium next weekend
    Brussels-Vienna night train increases frequency from late 2020
    Femicide ‘kills more people than terrorism,’ says Women’s council
    Aalst Carnival: Onions dumped in rival city rekindle centuries-old ‘feud’
    €1.2 billion needed to renovate Wallonia-Brussels schools
    Woman kicked out of Aalst café for breastfeeding baby
    Red Cross wants volunteers to visit lonely pensioners in Brussels
    Diesel prices to increase from 17 February
    Police ‘neutralise’ Liège man who threatened to blow up his home
    Listen: Belgium’s Eurovision 2020 song released
    Limited progress in EU facilitated dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo
    Storm Dennis: what is the damage in Belgium?
    Government negotiations: King now has to break the impasse
    BNB report says transition to zero carbon will show economically as a super “fuel shock”
    Low tax rates see small banks struggling
    Belgium is getting warmer and drier, stalagmite shows
    Red Bull produced a record 7.5 billion cans last year
    Most romantic proposal on the Brussels metro ever
    View more

    Another record temperature recorded in Brussels on Sunday

    Monday, 17 February 2020
    Ice cream might be a wise choice. Credit: Flickr/saragoldsmith

    Temperatures peaked at 16.4° C on Sunday in Uccle, setting a new record for a 16 February, meteorologist David Dehenauw published on his Twitter account.

    This news comes alongside reports that Belgium has become systematically warmer and winters gradually drier from the 17th century, according to research by the VUB research group Analytical, Environmental and Geochemistry (AMGC).

    Related News

    The previous record for a 16 February was 16.2° C in 2007, according to the MRI meteorologist. This is the latest in many similar reports of increasingly warm days in Belgium, with summer 2019 repeatedly breaking records. 

    Winds of up to 108 km/h were also recorded on Sunday in Uccle and Stabroek, and up to over 100 km/h around the country, due to Storm Dennis.

    Increasing Temperatures

    The next five years could be the warmest ever recorded, according to a British weather service. The Met Office says there is a risk the average temperature on Earth could rise by 1.5°C by 2024. 

    The service added that the temperature would be 1.06°C to 1.62°C higher than normal every year between 2020 and 2024 in their forecast for the next ten years. 

    “The latest forecasts for the next five years suggest temperatures will continue to go up, in accordance with higher levels of greenhouse gases,” said forecaster Doug Smith. 

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job