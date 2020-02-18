Mark Zuckerberg ‘tipped normally’ in Brussels restaurant...

Zuckerberg is in Brussels to attend a European Commission meeting, but was spotted in the restaurant. Credit: Le Taverne du Passage/Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, stopped by the Brussels restaurant ‘Le Taverne du Passage’ ahead of meetings with the European Commission regarding data privacy.

Before the meeting started on Monday, Zuckerberg stopped by the well-known restaurant in the Brussels’ Galerie de la Reine (Queen’s Gallery).



“He did not make a reservation,” one of the staff members told The Brussels Times, adding that he acted like any client. Zuckerberg ordered the ‘classic’ Belgian courses, and had the restaurant’s famed shrimp croquettes as an appetizer.

The restaurant’s staff members are not asked to disclose how large the tips they get are, as “that is something between the client and the waiter.” However, Zuckerberg, who is the fifth richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of over $80.5 billion according to Forbes, gave “a normal tip, there was nothing special about it.”

After his meal, the staff of the restaurant requested a photo with the Facebook CEO.

