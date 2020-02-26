 
Belgium awakes under a blanket of snow on Wednesday
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020
Latest News:
Uber introduces ‘pin code’ safety feature in Brussels...
Coronavirus: two new infections in the quarantined Tenerife...
Belgium awakes under a blanket of snow on...
Diesel: cheaper at the pump from Thursday...
Antwerp hospital builds container annex for Covid cases...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 26 February 2020
    Uber introduces ‘pin code’ safety feature in Brussels
    Coronavirus: two new infections in the quarantined Tenerife hotel 
    Belgium awakes under a blanket of snow on Wednesday
    Diesel: cheaper at the pump from Thursday
    Antwerp hospital builds container annex for Covid cases
    Temporary CEO named for Infrabel
    Police investigate shooting in residential Flemish neighbourhood
    Toyota hits back at minister over insult
    Post-Brexit talks begin next Monday
    Switzerland confirms first case of coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Possibly more than 110 Belgians confined in Tenerife hotel
    Antwerp listed in TripAdvisor’s top 20 Emerging travel destinations
    Increased chances of snow in Belgium from Tuesday evening
    25% of the Belgian military have not passed their physical test
    Flanders part of ‘global epidemic’ of disturbed sleepers
    China’s air is cleaner since Coronavirus outbreak, new satellite data shows
    ‘Mission Impossible’ halts Italian filming amid coronavirus outbreak
    Greta Thunberg to join upcoming climate strike in Brussels
    Female IS terrorist from Antwerp sentenced to 5 years in prison
    Belgians travelling abroad asked to register online amid coronavirus fears
    View more

    Belgium awakes under a blanket of snow on Wednesday

    Wednesday, 26 February 2020
    A snow-covered street in the Walloon town of Helecines on Wednesday morning. © Belga

    A wave of snowy weather made its way into Belgium on Tuesday, with several residents expressing joy and disbelief after some parts of the country awoke under a few centimetres of snow.

    Towns and cities in western Flanders rose to see streets, trees, cars and rooftops had been blanketed by the snow, with several taking to social media to share footage of their snowy surroundings.

    In the Flemish Brabant periphery of Brussels, the snow showers overnight gave way to a snowy cover thick enough to prompt some residents to dust off their snow sledges, such as a family in Zemst, near Mechelen.

    Residents in the outskirts of Leuven and in Belgium’s western Limburg province also reported some coverage, with one user sharing an image of a snow-covered “winter wonderland” playground.

    View this post on Instagram

    Winter wonderland #sneeuw #sneeeeeeeeuw

    A post shared by Raf Ganseman (@rafganseman) on

    In an expression of his disbelief of seeing the snow make its way into Belgium in a mostly mild winter, another user on  Twitter decking out a short poem to express his wonder over “the first snow.”

    “I woke up slowly, rubbing my eyes. I couldn’t believe it, but from the windowpane, gently fell the first snow,” he wrote in the opening verses, before closing off with: “I feel so happy in the first snow.”


    South of Flanders, the snow also sprinkled parts of Wallonia, with traffic authorities warning of difficult driving conditions around the city of Liège.

    Like their Flemish counterparts, residents of the Walloon city also got a peek of snow-covered roads and rooftops, with similar sights also reported in Helecines, a town near Wavre.

    In Brussels, the snow build-up was lighter, with the effects of the overnight snowfall mostly visible in the leafy southern municipalities of Uccle and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre.

    Weather services issued a yellow alert over slippery conditions for those hitting the roads in most parts of the country, with one Twitter user in Flanders noting that “wet feet” were expected when she hopped on her bike to start her day.

    Forecasts for Wednesday say that the sky will remain mostly covered and that intermitted showers, including of snow or slush, could still be expected.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job