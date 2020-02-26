First coronavirus infection reported in Greece...

The first case of infection with the new coronavirus has been confirmed in northern Greece, in Thessaloniki, the daily Ekathimerini reported on Wednesday.

The case involves a 38-year-old woman who recently travelled to northern Italy.

She is “in good health,” ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiordas told a press conference, quoted by local media.

“The woman is in good health in a hospital in Thessaloniki, she is being monitored by a group of high-level doctors,” the spokesman said, quoted by public television. “Her relatives will be placed in quarantine,” he added.

Tsiordas warned that “all those who have travelled to northern Italy must remain vigilant and in the event of symptoms, they must stay at home and notify the health services”.

The announcement comes at a time when the coronavirus (Covid-19) virus continues to rage in Italy, the country most affected by the virus in Europe.

The Greek government had announced in recent days a series of recommendations in the event of an outbreak of coronavirus ranging from school closures to travel restrictions in some countries.

The Brussels Times