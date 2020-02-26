First coronavirus infection reported in Greece...

The first case of infection with the new coronavirus has been confirmed in northern Greece, in Thessaloniki, the daily Ekathimerini reported on Wednesday.
The case involves a 38-year-old woman who recently travelled to northern Italy.
She is “in good health,” ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiordas told a press conference, quoted by local media.
“The woman is in good health in a hospital in Thessaloniki, she is being monitored by a group of high-level doctors,” the spokesman said, quoted by public television. “Her relatives will be placed in quarantine,” he added.