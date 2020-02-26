 
Coronavirus: two new infections in the quarantined Tenerife hotel 
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: two new infections in the quarantined Tenerife...
Belgium awakes under a blanket of snow on...
Antwerp hospital builds container annex for Covid cases...
Temporary CEO named for Infrabel...
Police investigate shooting in residential Flemish neighbourhood...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 26 February 2020
    Coronavirus: two new infections in the quarantined Tenerife hotel 
    Belgium awakes under a blanket of snow on Wednesday
    Antwerp hospital builds container annex for Covid cases
    Temporary CEO named for Infrabel
    Police investigate shooting in residential Flemish neighbourhood
    Toyota hits back at minister over insult
    Post-Brexit talks begin next Monday
    Switzerland confirms first case of coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Possibly more than 110 Belgians confined in Tenerife hotel
    Antwerp listed in TripAdvisor’s top 20 Emerging travel destinations
    Increased chances of snow in Belgium from Tuesday evening
    25% of the Belgian military have not passed their physical test
    Flanders part of ‘global epidemic’ of disturbed sleepers
    China’s air is cleaner since Coronavirus outbreak, new satellite data shows
    ‘Mission Impossible’ halts Italian filming amid coronavirus outbreak
    Greta Thunberg to join upcoming climate strike in Brussels
    Female IS terrorist from Antwerp sentenced to 5 years in prison
    Belgians travelling abroad asked to register online amid coronavirus fears
    First miniature forest in Brussels to be planted in Forest
    Coronavirus confirmed in Southern Italy, Austria and Croatia
    View more

    Coronavirus: two new infections in the quarantined Tenerife hotel 

    Wednesday, 26 February 2020
    The H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel, where the man was staying. Credit: Wikipedia

    Two more Italian nationals staying at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel on the Spanish island of Tenerife, have tested positive for the diagnosis of a Covid-19 (Coronavirus) infection.

    On Tuesday, authorities reported that an Italian doctor and his wife had been infected with the new coronavirus, triggering the quarantine of their hotel, where 118 Belgians are staying.

    The other two infected Italians travelled with the initial Italian couple. The hotel continues to be under quarantine, which was enacted following the discovery of the first case.

    Related News

    An additional case was confirmed in Spain, where a 36-year-old patient from Barcelona tested positive for the virus, the Catalan media confirmed. She recently travelled to northern Italy, the largest outbreak in Europe. Twenty-five people who have been in contact with the 30-year-old have to comply with a two-week quarantine.

    The local authorities in Madrid and Valencia have also announced one new case each.

    Italy has so far confirmed a total of 322 cases of the virus, the Italian civil protection agency said Tuesday, making it the highest number of coronavirus infections outside Asia.

    Over Tuesday, several other cases began to appear across Europe, with several European countries announcing new patients throughout the day.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job