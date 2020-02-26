Coronavirus: two new infections in the quarantined Tenerife hotel 

An additional case was confirmed in Spain, where a 36-year-old patient from Barcelona tested positive for the virus, the Catalan media confirmed. She recently travelled to northern Italy, the largest outbreak in Europe. Twenty-five people who have been in contact with the 30-year-old have to comply with a two-week quarantine.
The local authorities in Madrid and Valencia have also announced one new case each.
Italy has so far confirmed a total of 322 cases of the virus, the Italian civil protection agency said Tuesday, making it the highest number of coronavirus infections outside Asia.
Over Tuesday, several other cases began to appear across Europe, with several European countries announcing new patients throughout the day.