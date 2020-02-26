Coronavirus: two new infections in the quarantined Tenerife hotel 

Two more Italian nationals staying at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel on the Spanish island of Tenerife, have tested positive for the diagnosis of a Covid-19 (Coronavirus) infection.

On Tuesday, authorities reported that an Italian doctor and his wife had been infected with the new coronavirus, triggering the quarantine of their hotel, where 118 Belgians are staying.

The other two infected Italians travelled with the initial Italian couple. The hotel continues to be under quarantine, which was enacted following the discovery of the first case.

An additional case was confirmed in Spain, where a 36-year-old patient from Barcelona tested positive for the virus, the Catalan media confirmed. She recently travelled to northern Italy, the largest outbreak in Europe. Twenty-five people who have been in contact with the 30-year-old have to comply with a two-week quarantine.

The local authorities in Madrid and Valencia have also announced one new case each.

Italy has so far confirmed a total of 322 cases of the virus, the Italian civil protection agency said Tuesday, making it the highest number of coronavirus infections outside Asia.

Over Tuesday, several other cases began to appear across Europe, with several European countries announcing new patients throughout the day.

