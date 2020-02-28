Rainfall uncovers 50 shells and grenades near WWI Flemish battlefield
Friday, 28 February 2020
Police warned that despite their age, the ammunition could still pose a danger to the population. Credit: Politiezone Arro Ieper/Facebook
The rainy weather has uncovered scores of shells and grenades near Ypres, with police saying nearly dozens of findings were reported in the space of a week.
Around 50 devices were discovered last week in a yard in Zonnebeke, a municipality some 10 kilometres east of Ypres, the scene of several major WWI battles.
Additionally, local police said that residents had reported nearly 20 findings in only a week, a spike attributed to the weather, with police saying that days of rainfall helped dig out the explosives.