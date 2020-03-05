Belgium’s official coronavirus screening lab doubles testing capacity
A new testing device will be ordered by the reference Covid-19 testing centre to face a surge in demand. Credit: Public domain
The oficially-designated testing centre for the new Covid-19 coronavirus has nearly reached maximum capacity and has ordered a new testing device to cope with the demand.
The KU Leuven tested 495 samples of patients suspected of being contaminated by the virus behind the global outbreak, a number which puts the university lab close to maximum capacity, head virologist Marc Van Ranst told De Standaard.
To face the increasing demand the lab ordered a second fully automatic testing device which it expects to receive by next week at the latest, Van Ranst said.
Operating with an additional testing device will ensure that testing is ongoing, allowing staff to use both American-made devices alternatively.