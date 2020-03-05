 
Belgium’s official coronavirus screening lab doubles testing capacity
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 05 March, 2020
Latest News:
Snow expected as weekend showers roll into Belgium...
Belgium’s official coronavirus screening lab doubles testing capacity...
Here’s why Belgium has nine health ministers...
Asylum seekers in Belgium will be screened for...
Chinese researchers discover two separate strains of Covid-19...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 05 March 2020
    Snow expected as weekend showers roll into Belgium
    Belgium’s official coronavirus screening lab doubles testing capacity
    Here’s why Belgium has nine health ministers
    Asylum seekers in Belgium will be screened for coronavirus
    Chinese researchers discover two separate strains of Covid-19
    Coronavirus: Italy considers closing schools until mid-March
    European climate law is ‘a surrender’, says Greta Thunberg
    How the Coronavirus is affecting Belgian daily life
    Second coronavirus case confirmed in EU institutions
    Quarantined Belgians ‘could’ leave Tenerife hotel on Thursday
    Coronavirus: European emergency measures by country
    Belgium: 10th best country for economic emancipation of women
    Archaeologists discover Roman iron smelting works at Ninove
    Basketball: Belgium up two places up in world rankings
    ‘Don’t panic’: Belgian leaders hold off on further measures against coronavirus
    Brewers raise the alarm over export problems due to coronavirus
    Brussels Airlines moves Tegel flights to Brandenburg
    Gasoline prices drop to lowest in over a year on Thursday
    Why Walloons want wind farms more than the Flemish
    EU employee tests positive for coronavirus
    View more

    Belgium’s official coronavirus screening lab doubles testing capacity

    Thursday, 05 March 2020
    A new testing device will be ordered by the reference Covid-19 testing centre to face a surge in demand. Credit: Public domain

    The oficially-designated testing centre for the new Covid-19 coronavirus has nearly reached maximum capacity and has ordered a new testing device to cope with the demand.

    The KU Leuven tested 495 samples of patients suspected of being contaminated by the virus behind the global outbreak, a number which puts the university lab close to maximum capacity, head virologist Marc Van Ranst told De Standaard.

    To face the increasing demand the lab ordered a second fully automatic testing device which it expects to receive by next week at the latest, Van Ranst said.

    Operating with an additional testing device will ensure that testing is ongoing, allowing staff to use both American-made devices alternatively.

    Related News:

     

    The surge in demand came as the number of confirmed cases in Belgium climbed, reaching 23 by Thursday morning from two at the weekend.

    Ten out of the 495 samples tested on Tuesday were confirmed positive and included the case of the first patient to have contracted the virus without travelling abroad.

    Van Ranst said that while the KU Leuven lab was the reference testing site in the country, other laboratories were also screening suspected infections.

    If another laboratory has a sample that tested positive, it is sent to the KU Leuven to double-check for false positives, Van Ranst said.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job