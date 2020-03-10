 
Airlines forced to keep flying half-empty planes to secure rights
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020
Latest News:
Airlines forced to keep flying half-empty planes to...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 267 confirmed cases...
Brussels firefighters injured after seizing rare African wild...
Coronavirus: in numbers...
Brussels lawyers call out Belgian justice system with...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 10 March 2020
    Airlines forced to keep flying half-empty planes to secure rights
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 267 confirmed cases
    Brussels firefighters injured after seizing rare African wild cat
    Coronavirus: in numbers
    Brussels lawyers call out Belgian justice system with viral anti-rape anthem
    Footage of man smearing saliva on Brussels metro goes viral
    Coronavirus patient mistakenly reported dead is in ‘worrying’ state
    Coronavirus: Italy extends lockdown nationwide
    A case of coronavirus detected on the Greek island of Lesbos
    Coronavirus: European Parliament cuts plenary session in Brussels short
    Coronavirus: limited economic impact, for now
    Belgium requested 60 extraditions in 2019
    Coronavirus: Belgium enters ‘enhanced Phase 2’
    European Commission: First 100 days with focus on political priorities
    Coronavirus: ‘We must choose who to treat,’ says Italian doctor
    Hungary only EU member state ranked as partly free
    Coronavirus: first two deaths in Germany
    Coronavirus: UK supermarkets ration toilet roll, sanitiser
    International School of Brussels closes due to coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Global infection tally rises to 110,000
    View more

    Airlines forced to keep flying half-empty planes to secure rights

    Tuesday, 10 March 2020
    Airlines are forced to execute 80% of their planned flights, according to aviation regulations. Credit: Joe Goldberg (CC BY-SA 2.0)

    The growing concerns about the new coronavirus (Covid-19) are causing trouble in the airline industry, as several companies see themselves forced to fly with half-empty planes to secure their rights to fly in the next years.

    The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported last week that several airlines had seen about half their passengers fail to show up for flights, as well as numerous cancelled bookings, spikes in requests for reimbursement, and unsold last-minute tickets.

    Airlines are forced to execute 80% of their planned flights, according to aviation regulations. If they do not, they lose their rights for the years to come. This means that, despite the low number of passengers on the planes, the airline companies keep flying.

    “Incomprehensible,” said Pieter Elbers, CEO of KLM, to NewMobility. “On the one side, the European Commission wants a Green deal, but on the other side, we are forced to fly and produce CO2 emissions just to safeguard our valuable slots,” he added.

    Related News:

     

    IATA earlier estimated that the coronavirus could cost airlines up to $63 billion if the spread remains limited, and $113 billion if its spreads more broadly. Those half-empty flights could also have serious consequences for the environment. However, the European Commission has not introduced more flexible regulations so far, except for flights to and from China.

    After KLM reported the visible effects of the coronavirus on its passenger numbers, Dutch Minister for Infrastructure Cora van Nieuwenhuizen said that she would ask the European Commission to suspend the slot rules for the time being, NRC reports.

    In the meantime, the Commission stated that it would analyse “all possible options” to combat “the significant impact” of the coronavirus on the sector, “including the revision of the slot regulation.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job