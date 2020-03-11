Man attacked, accused of causing coronavirus in Belgium...

A man of Asian origin was assaulted Saturday evening in Brussels by an individual who accused him of being “the cause” of the spread of the coronavirus in Belgium.

The attacker was arrested and then released after questioning by the examining magistrate, the Brussels public prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday, confirming a report in Monday’s Het Nieuwsblad.

The incident occurred on Avenue Fonsny, near the Brussels-Midi station, on Saturday evening around 11:00 PM. The police were called for a fight, and on the scene, several witnesses said that a 22-year-old man had punched a 24-year-old man in the face, accusing him of being the “cause” of the coronavirus.

The victim’s statement confirmed the witness reports, and he was able to identify his attacker.

The assailant was arrested by the police, handed over to the public prosecutor’s office in Brussels, and heard by an examining magistrate. He has since been released.

