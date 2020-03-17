Coronavirus Numbers: over 7,050 deaths worldwide...

The new coronavirus has killed at least 7,063 people worldwide since it appeared in December, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources Tuesday.

China (excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macao), where the epidemic broke out at the end of December, counted a total of 80,881 cases, including 3,226 deaths and 68,869 recoveries. 21 new cases and 13 new deaths were reported between Monday and Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the world, there were a total of 3,837 deaths (43 new) and 99,215 cases (4,548 new) on Tuesday at 10:00 AM.

The countries most affected after China are Italy with 2,158 deaths for 27,980 cases, Iran with 853 deaths (14,991 cases), Spain with 309 deaths (9,191 cases), and France with 148 deaths (6,633 cases).

Related News

Since Monday at 6:00 PM BST, the Dominican Republic announced the first death related to the virus.

In total:

Asia: 92,601 cases (3,360 deaths),

Europe: 63,941 cases (2,738 deaths),

The Middle East: 16,594 cases (869 deaths),

The United States and Canada: 5,085 cases (73 deaths),

Latin America and the Caribbean: 990 cases (8 deaths),

Oceania: 450 cases (5 deaths)

Africa: 435 cases (10 deaths).

This assessment was based on data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Infection numbers, however, are best treated as an indication as many countries are now testing only those cases requiring hospital treatment.

Belgium

185 new people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19), confirmed the FPS Public Health during a press conference on Tuesday.

106 of the newly infected people live in Flanders, 33 live in Wallonia, and 38 in Brussels. The FPS does not have further information on the place of residence of 8 other people. The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, has reached 1,243.

The Brussels Times