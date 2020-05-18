Brussels mobility plan wins European award...

Brussels has won the 2020 edition of the European Commission’s European Sustainable Urban Mobility Planning award, Brussels Mobility announced on Monday.

Brussels approved its mobility plan, called Good Move, on 5 March 2020. It aims to reduce car use by 24% by 2030 (34% for transit traffic), increase the use of bicycles fourfold, return public space to the inhabitants and create 50 quiet districts without transit traffic.

The jury particularly appreciated the high level of citizen participation in the public survey on the mobility plan, according to Brussels Mobility.

The jury also applauded Brussels Mobility’s conception of the city “as an ecosystem,” the fact that the plan was supported by a programme clarifying the deadlines and the means, and the involvement of the various Brussels partners in drawing it up.

“We held workshops with the municipalities, the police zones, the Brussels employers’ organisation Beci, transport operators such as Stib and different types of players to draw up this plan,” said Brussels Mobility spokesperson Camille Thiry.

The award is given through Polis, a network of European cities and regions cooperating for innovative transport solutions.

The other finalists were were Kaunas in Lithuania and Wrocław, Poland. Brussels also won the award in 2016.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times