 
Brussels mobility plan wins European award
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 18 May, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels mobility plan wins European award...
Qatar Airways offers free flights to healthcare workers...
Belgian sun: Highs of 27°C this week...
Coronavirus: over 315,000 people have died worldwide...
Infected Belgians ‘seem afraid’ to reveal their contacts...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 18 May 2020
    Brussels mobility plan wins European award
    Qatar Airways offers free flights to healthcare workers worldwide
    Belgian sun: Highs of 27°C this week
    Coronavirus: over 315,000 people have died worldwide
    Infected Belgians ‘seem afraid’ to reveal their contacts to tracers
    Phase 2: Brussels launches ‘Park+Bike’ for commuters
    Belgium sent 4.5 million coronavirus alerts to citizens
    Business booms for Brussels bike shops as lockdown lifts
    Emirates may cut 30,000 jobs
    Belgium in Brief: 2 Months in Lockdown
    18 May: The ‘Phase 2’ cheat sheet
    New jobseekers to be offered free nursing training
    European stock markets optimistic amid deconfinement measures
    Coronavirus: 28 new deaths, 43 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Fuel prices rise from Tuesday
    Belgium’s hospitality sector losing €47 million per day
    Deconfinement: Italy reopens shops, cafés and terraces
    Understaffed shops struggling to uphold cleaning rules
    STIB drivers back to work after week-long protest
    Belgium’s top chef sounds the alarm for his industry
    View more

    Brussels mobility plan wins European award

    Monday, 18 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels has won the 2020 edition of the European Commission’s European Sustainable Urban Mobility Planning award, Brussels Mobility announced on Monday.

    Brussels approved its mobility plan, called Good Move, on 5 March 2020. It aims to reduce car use by 24% by 2030 (34% for transit traffic), increase the use of bicycles fourfold, return public space to the inhabitants and create 50 quiet districts without transit traffic.

    The jury particularly appreciated the high level of citizen participation in the public survey on the mobility plan, according to Brussels Mobility.

    The jury also applauded Brussels Mobility’s conception of the city “as an ecosystem,” the fact that the plan was supported by a programme clarifying the deadlines and the means, and the involvement of the various Brussels partners in drawing it up.

    Related Articles

     

    “We held workshops with the municipalities, the police zones, the Brussels employers’ organisation Beci, transport operators such as Stib and different types of players to draw up this plan,” said Brussels Mobility spokesperson Camille Thiry.

    The award is given through Polis, a network of European cities and regions cooperating for innovative transport solutions. 

    The other finalists were were Kaunas in Lithuania and Wrocław, Poland. Brussels also won the award in 2016.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job