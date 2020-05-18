 
Phase 2: Brussels launches ‘Park+Bike’ for commuters
Monday, 18 May, 2020
    Phase 2: Brussels launches ‘Park+Bike’ for commuters

    Monday, 18 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    As traffic is expected to gradually pick up again from Monday 18 May, the Brussels Region and the City of Brussels launched “Park+Bike,” which allows commuters to park their cars for free and continue their commute by bike.

    Besides the 40 km of new cycle paths, the City of Brussels, Parking.Brussels and several mobility operators in Brussels have worked together to create “Park+Bike,” which enables commuters to park their car in a special car park, and continue their journey by bike. They hope to avoid overwhelming public transport in Phase 2 of the deconfinement.

    “To ensure that STIB remains safe and efficient for those who really need it, and to prevent Brussels from becoming completely clogged up, we encourage everyone who can, to walk or cycle,” said Brussels Minister for Mobility Elke Van Den Brandt in a press release. “With Park+Bike, we offer our commuters the 40 km of additional cycle paths already used by the inhabitants of Brussels,” she added.

    Free parking is possible in several car parks across Brussels, as illustrated on the map below. For the car park at Brussels Expo, parking is free with a voucher. Other free car parks are at Delta, Herrmann-Debroux, Lennik-Erasmus, Roodebeek and Stalle.

    Credit: Brussels Mobility

    The Park+Ride will also remain available if people want to continue by public transport. However, it is advisable to avoid rush hour as much as possible, Brussels Mobility said. Leaving your bicycle in a car park is possible in one of the secure bicycle boxes.

    Using a sharing bicycle or scooter is also an option, with Villo bikes available at each shuttle car park, Billy Bikes at Delta, Herrmann-Debroux and Roodebeek, and Dott at Delta, Kraainem, Herrmann-Debroux, Roodebeek and Stalle.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

