 
Nearly 19,000 Brussels businesses requested corona bonus
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 May, 2020
Latest News:
Nearly 19,000 Brussels businesses requested corona bonus...
Coronavirus: China to allow more international flights...
Asylum seekers more likely to get rejected by...
European Commission puts forward €750 billion recovery plan...
Royal Academies: monopoly held by Sciensano has led...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 27 May 2020
    Nearly 19,000 Brussels businesses requested corona bonus
    Coronavirus: China to allow more international flights
    Asylum seekers more likely to get rejected by Flemish judges
    European Commission puts forward €750 billion recovery plan
    Royal Academies: monopoly held by Sciensano has led to incoherences
    Essex truck deaths: 13 suspects arrested in Belgium
    Belgian defence minister expects decision on F-16 deployment
    Antwerp police school works with FBI to fight online child abuse
    Belgium in Brief: Communication is Key
    Don’t use antimalarial to treat coronavirus, Belgian officials say
    EU Commission building evacuated after suspicious package found
    Police carrying out border checks caught drinking on the job
    Coronavirus: 36 new hospital admissions, 145 discharged in Belgium
    Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre partially reopens on Thursday
    Flemish MP warns of misuse of data by Bol.com
    Fire in Brussels’ Sonian Forest sparked by ‘careless passerby’
    Coronavirus: self-employed adapt business models
    University scraps software for online exams after teething troubles
    Coronavirus: companies can’t force testing of asymptomatic employees
    Playgrounds reopen for children under 13
    View more

    Nearly 19,000 Brussels businesses requested corona bonus

    Wednesday, 27 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A total of 18,997 businesses in Brussels have already applied for a €4,000 premium to support sectors affected by the new coronavirus crisis, Economic Transition Secretary for Brussels Barbara Trachte announced on Wednesday.

    Over 18,700 decisions had already been taken as of Tuesday evening, with refusals mainly concerning unregistered tourist establishments, Trachte said.

    “The entire budget that we had planned is sufficient for everyone. The mechanism does not follow the principle of ‘first come, first served’,” Trachte explained. Checks are also carried out to verify the information transmitted.

    Related Articles

     

    The premium can be granted to any company which has less than 50 full-time equivalents, has at least one place of business in the Brussels-Capital Region and is active in an approved sector of activity such as retail trade or catering establishments.

    Around 240 service voucher companies already received, on 6 May, the 4,000 euro bonus to support the sector, Employment Minister Bernard Clerfayt announced.

    In addition, 159 companies employing domestic workers applied for the additional aid of 2.5 euro gross per hour for temporary unemployment. These applications for the months of March and April had to be made by 15 May at the latest and concerned a total of 15,264 domestic workers, covering a total of more than 2.6 million hours of temporary unemployment.

    The premium can be requested until 1 June and payment of the aid will be made by 5 June at the latest.

    The Brussels Times