 
Coronavirus: over 50 STIB drivers honour deceased colleague
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 May, 2020
Latest News:
Saint-Gilles seeks cycling boost with free biking lessons...
Coronavirus: over 50 STIB drivers honour deceased colleague...
Horeca draws up a plan for reopening restaurants...
Nearly 19,000 Brussels businesses requested corona bonus...
Coronavirus: China to allow more international flights...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 27 May 2020
    Saint-Gilles seeks cycling boost with free biking lessons
    Coronavirus: over 50 STIB drivers honour deceased colleague
    Horeca draws up a plan for reopening restaurants and bars safely
    Nearly 19,000 Brussels businesses requested corona bonus
    Coronavirus: China to allow more international flights
    Asylum seekers more likely to get rejected by Flemish judges
    European Commission puts forward €750 billion recovery plan
    Royal Academies: monopoly held by Sciensano has led to incoherences
    Essex truck deaths: 13 suspects arrested in Belgium
    Belgian defence minister expects decision on F-16 deployment
    Antwerp police school works with FBI to fight online child abuse
    Belgium in Brief: Communication is Key
    Don’t use antimalarial to treat coronavirus, Belgian officials say
    EU Commission building evacuated after suspicious package found
    Police carrying out border checks caught drinking on the job
    Coronavirus: 36 new hospital admissions, 145 discharged in Belgium
    Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre partially reopens on Thursday
    Flemish MP warns of misuse of data by Bol.com
    Fire in Brussels’ Sonian Forest sparked by ‘careless passerby’
    Coronavirus: self-employed adapt business models
    View more

    Coronavirus: over 50 STIB drivers honour deceased colleague

    Wednesday, 27 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Over fifty STIB drivers paid tribute on Wednesday to a 55-year-old colleague who died on Sunday after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

    The drivers gathered at the STIB’s Delta depot at 1:30 PM. A wreath of flowers was laid next to the driver’s photo and a book of condolences was made available to staff members. They marked a minute’s silence at 2:00 pm sharp, which was followed by a round of applause.

    Although the link between the STIB driver’s death and the coronavirus has not yet been established with certainty, the company declared that it was examining the possibility of organising an internal screening campaign “as soon as possible” to reassure its employees.

    Related Articles

     

    The drivers hope to obtain additional prevention measures at the meeting of the Committee for Prevention and Protection at Work (CPPT) scheduled for Thursday.

    “We are asking for the installation of a plexiglass or tarpaulin to hermetically seal the driver’s cabin, as was done for our colleagues from TEC and De Lijn”, explained CPPT’s Oliver Rittweger. “This is a request that we have been making for weeks and the STIB is refusing.”

    “Since 11 May, buses and trams have no longer been disinfected on the network, which is also why more than 1,000 drivers exercised their right not to work for six days from 11 to 16 May,” he said. “There is also a risk here for travellers.” They want buses and trams to be cleaned at each terminal so they are disinfected throughout the day.

    “It’s also hard to understand why in department stores you have to keep 1.5 metres distance when the buses, trams and subways can be full to bursting point,” Rittweger added.

    The Brussels Times