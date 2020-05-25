STIB bus driver dies after positive coronavirus test...

Following the death of a STIB bus driver who tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19), the Brussels public transport company wants to have all employees who wish to do so tested.

A 55-year-old STIB bus driver from bus depot Delta, in Auderghem, died on Sunday night. Last week, he consulted his GP with only mild symptoms.

The man was diagnosed on Wednesday 20 May. “His symptoms were not severe, and he was not transported to hospital. He died at home,” An Van Hamme, spokesperson for STIB, told The Brussels Times, adding that it has not been confirmed that the virus was the cause of death.

Last week, another bus driver from the same bus depot also tested positive for the virus.

The news comes after STIB’s transport network was rocked by work-stoppages the week before, by staff protesting for increased sanitary measures for drivers as the company sought to bring back services to full capacity.

STIB is investigating the possibility of organising an internal screening as soon as possible, and wants to offer people who do not show any symptoms, but who still want to be reassured, the opportunity to be tested free of charge.

