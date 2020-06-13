 
Brussels arrest: officer’s knee not on throat, police says
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 13 June, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels arrest: officer’s knee not on throat, police...
Leopold II: What is actually the problem?...
Belgium’s liberal parties will not govern without each...
Tourist boats return to Bruges canals...
European business is embroiled in a Colombian guerrilla...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 13 June 2020
    Brussels arrest: officer’s knee not on throat, police says
    Leopold II: What is actually the problem?
    Belgium’s liberal parties will not govern without each other
    Tourist boats return to Bruges canals
    European business is embroiled in a Colombian guerrilla war
    99 new infections, 23 hospital admissions in Belgium
    France will open to non-Schengen visitors from 1 July
    Parliament chair calls for truth and reconciliation commission on Belgium’s colonial history
    Hundreds of Belgians volunteer for corona vaccine tests
    Air France to fly to 150 destinations this summer
    Lufthansa to offer coronavirus tests to passengers
    Coronavirus: over 7.5 million confirmed cases worldwide
    United Kingdom will start customs controls on 1 January 2021
    Belgium ‘deeply concerned’ over US sanctions on International Criminal Court
    Flanders will organise discrimination ‘field tests’ 
    Coronavirus: 108 new infections, 32 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Leopold II bust pulled from pedestal in Brussels
    Ixelles’ Saint-Boniface square will become permanently pedestrian
    Brussels Airlines deal stumbles over penalty system
    Belgium in Brief: Police in Focus
    View more

    Brussels arrest: officer’s knee not on throat, police says

    Saturday, 13 June 2020
    Shocked bystanders stated the teenager was not resisting and appeared to be arrested for no clear reason. Credit: Jonathan del Valle

    A Brussels police officer who was seen kneeling on a teenager did not put his knee on the young man’s neck, the Brussels Capital – Ixelles police clarified.

    The teenager was arrested after Sunday’s Black Lives Matter demonstration in Brussels. Bystanders said they did not understand the reasons for the arrest and that the policemen’s acts during the arrest were “quite brutal.”

    “After analysing the intervention frame by frame from the video surveillance cameras, it clearly appears that the police officer had one knee on the ground and the other on the shoulders of the person arrested,” a spokesperson for the Brussels Capital – Ixelles police zone told The Brussels Times.

    Related Articles

     

    This was “a method of arrest that limited freedom of movement while handcuffing was being carried out, and that did not place the full weight of the police officer on the person arrested, let alone on a fragile part of his body,” the spokesperson said.

    “It should also be noted that the arresting police officer, in addition to being a member of the specialized assistance unit – a specially trained unit – is also a monitor of violence control without a firearm,” the spokesperson noted. “In doing so, he is particularly experienced in the methods of control and arrest.”

    The incident in question was an administrative arrest, the spokesperson specified. Such an arrest “is in any case limited in time and does not lead to consequences or prosecution,” he said.

    The Black Lives Matter demonstration on Sunday happened in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck despite the man repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe.

    Gabriela Galindo & Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times