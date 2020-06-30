 
Drinking in Brussels’ pedestrian zone remains banned until February
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020
Latest News:
Drinking in Brussels’ pedestrian zone remains banned until...
George Floyd’s portrait lights up the U.S. Embassy...
Belgium named world’s 4th largest producer of offshore...
Coronavirus pandemic is far from over, warns WHO...
Brussels’ AB will resume concerts from September...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 30 June 2020
    Drinking in Brussels’ pedestrian zone remains banned until February
    George Floyd’s portrait lights up the U.S. Embassy in Brussels
    Belgium named world’s 4th largest producer of offshore wind energy
    Coronavirus pandemic is far from over, warns WHO
    Brussels’ AB will resume concerts from September
    Brussels Airlines postpones long-distance flights to August
    Chinese army begins trials of coronavirus vaccine among its ranks
    Boris Johnson challenged to do 50 pushups by political rival
    Former state virologist: use of face masks is ‘absolute necessity’
    Belgian rail accused of ‘deliberately’ exporting coronavirus to the coast
    Coronavirus will create a new Brussels: Here’s what it will look like
    What travellers going to Greece have to do from 1 July
    Walloon education minister details coronavirus plan for higher education
    Coronavirus: Brussels’ excess mortality rose by 50% during first wave
    Brussels restaurant criticised for charging €5 Covid-19 supplement
    Belgium shortens mandatory quarantine after Covid-19 exposure
    No protection for holidaymakers who break rules abroad, warns minister
    Which 14 countries are expected to be allowed to travel to the EU?
    Flanders promises €35 million for IT equipment for schools
    Anderlecht bans drinking on certain streets from 1 July
    View more

    Drinking in Brussels’ pedestrian zone remains banned until February

    Tuesday, 30 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Brussels City Council unanimously gave the go-ahead on Monday for an extension until 31 January 2021 of the ban on alcohol consumption from midnight to six in the morning in the pedestrian zone of the central boulevards on Monday.

    The ban was decided last winter after complaints about noise nuisance, uncleanliness, vandalism, theft and public security offences. These were often attributed to people who were intoxicated on the streets.

    The measure’s feedback period – a few weeks in February and March – is not enough to effectively evaluate its usefulness after 6 months, Brussels Mayor Philippe Close explained.

    Related Articles

     

    Close has not ruled out returning to this issue in the city council next October, without waiting for the end of the additional period, he said.

    Offenders can get fined up to €350. In February and March, 700 municipal administrative penalty files were opened against people violating the ban. Exceptions to the ban include terraces with authorisations from the City and during all commercial, festive or sporting events organised by the City of Brussels.

    The area involved includes boulevard Anspach from place Fontainas to place De Brouckère, the side streets and the streets perpendicular to Anspach, as well as the place de la Monnaie.

    The Brussels Times