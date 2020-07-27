   
Man throws Molotov cocktails at federal parliament
Monday, 27 July, 2020
  
  
    
    Credit: Belga

    A man threw Molotov cocktails at the federal parliament on Monday afternoon, the public prosecutor’s office in Brussels reports.

    The damage was limited to a few cars and the man was arrested. He is currently being interrogated by the police. Nothing is known about his motive yet, nor is it clear whether the man was already known by the police or the courts.

    Brussels police set up a perimeter around the man’s vehicle. DOVO, the army’s mine clearing service, arrived to check if any more dangerous material remained in the car.

    Rue Royale was closed off between Place Royale and Rue des Colonies, with the Warande Park closed to the public.

    Tram traffic on lines 92 and 93 was also interrupted between Botanique and Louise, and metro lines 1 and 5 temporarily will not stop at the Park metro station, according to Brussels public transport company STIB.

