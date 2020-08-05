   
Brussels officials to discuss future coronavirus measures on Thursday
Wednesday, 05 August, 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    Brussels’ Regional Security Council will meet on Thursday to discuss further specific measures to contain the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    The basis for the conversation was already laid during a meeting between Brussels’ Minister-President Rudi Vervoort, Brussels Health Minister Alain Maron, Senior Official Viviane Scholliers and several experts.

    The meeting will examine the overall picture of the increasing number of infections, according to Scholliers’ cabinet, and possible measures may be prepared at a neighbourhood level.

    The politicians attending have so far revealed very little about the meeting agenda, or future plans. There is still no information about a possible curfew or a general face mask obligation in the Brussels Region. The municipalities are currently making independent decisions about the face mask obligation.

    On Thursday, the conclusions of the meeting with the experts will be presented by Vervoort at a regional security council at which the 19 mayors of Brussels will also be present.

    Infections continue to rise in the Brussels region and there was an average of 34.2 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past week. In terms of tests carried out, Brussels’ positivity ratio, at 3.7%, is second only to Antwerp (5.3%).

    Within the 19 municipalities of Brussels, Saint-Gilles is the most affected with 70 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Only Watermael-Boitsfort (16) and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre (17) do not exceed the alert threshold of 20 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

