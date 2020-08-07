Coronavirus: where travellers and asymptomatic people can get tested in Brussels
Friday, 07 August 2020
Credit: Belga
It is no longer possible to get tested for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) without a prescription at the Molière Longchamp site of the Iris Hospitals South, hospital staff told The Brussels Times.
A coronavirus testing centre was opened at the site on Tuesday, with opening hours between 12:00 and 4:00 PM. Initially, people both with and without prescription could get tested there.
That changed on Friday, staff told The Brussels Times. The decision to change was made by management of the Iris Hospitals South.
Here’s a non-exhaustive list of where people going on a trip and asymptomatic people can currently get tested, obtained by The Brussels Times at the testing centre at Molière Longchamp. You can also find a link to the centres on Google Maps here.
Anderlecht Drive-in (LBS) – the parking lot ot Boulevard de l’Humanité 116
Clinique Sainte-Anne Saint-Remi (Cebiodi) – Rue Verheyden
Erasmus Hospital – Route de Lennik 808
Auderghem
Hankar Medical Centre (Synlab) – Rue G.-J. Leclercq 3
Berchem-Sainte-Agathe
Synlab – Rue des Soldats 40
Brussels
CM Chartreux (Synlab) – Rue des Chartreux 69
European Medical Centre – Square Ambiorix 40/7
Cliniques Saint-Jean (Cebiodi) – Rue du Marais 104
Evere
Synlab Evere – Avenue Henri Dunant 25
Ganshoren
Goffaux (Synlab) – Avenue de Jette 287
Ixelles
Solbosch (Synlab) – Avenue Buyl 110 A
Laeken
CHU Brugmann Horta – Place A. Van Gehuchten 4
Molenbeek-Saint-Jean
CM 1080 – Boulevard du Jubilé 73
Centre pour les Molembeekois.e.s – Chaussée de Ninove 100
Schaerbeek
CHU Brugmann Brien – Rue du Foyer Schaerbeekois 36
CM Albert II (Synlab) – Boulevard du Roi Albert II 39
Uccle
Churchill Centre (Synlab) – Avenue Winston Churchill 81
Centre de prélèvements (LIMS) – Avenue Brugmann 423
Xavier de Bue (Synlab) – Rue Xavier de Bue 15-17
Watermael-Boitsfort
Caracovid – Chaussée de la Hulpe 171
SOS Infirmier – Rue Middelburg 106
Woluwé Saint-Lambert
Espace Santé Globulis – Chaussée de Stockel 245
Centre Thiry (City-Lab) – Avenue Marcel Thiry 216