   
Coronavirus: where travellers and asymptomatic people can get tested in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 07 August, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: where travellers and asymptomatic people can get...
How Belgium became the (food) start-up nation...
Brussels’ blanket face mask requirement will also apply...
Heatwave: follow advice strictly this weekend, RMI warns...
Experts before Belgian corona commission call for better...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 07 August 2020
    Coronavirus: where travellers and asymptomatic people can get tested in Brussels
    How Belgium became the (food) start-up nation
    Brussels’ blanket face mask requirement will also apply to cyclists
    Heatwave: follow advice strictly this weekend, RMI warns
    Experts before Belgian corona commission call for better communication
    Belgium in Brief: London No More
    117 people visit Antwerp coronavirus testing village on first day
    Divorce rate spikes as Brussels emerges from coronavirus lockdown
    UK quarantine for arrivals from Belgium confirmed
    Belgian average rises to 550 new coronavirus infections per day
    Belgium plans to double daily testing capacity for upcoming winter
    Beirut blasts: Belgium’s B-FAST emergency aid team flown in on Friday
    Brussels court throws out arrest warrant for Catalan politician
    Heatwave will cause surge in road deaths and accidents, VIAS warns
    Dredging project will remove deadly pollutant from Antwerp waters
    Flanders turns dark orange on European coronavirus map
    Mayors meet to consider action on mass infection in meat plant
    Homage paid in Brussels to Beirut disaster victims
    Rising coronavirus infections cause extra mental distress, helpline says
    20 km of Brussels race postponed until 2021
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: where travellers and asymptomatic people can get tested in Brussels

    Friday, 07 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    It is no longer possible to get tested for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) without a prescription at the Molière Longchamp site of the Iris Hospitals South, hospital staff told The Brussels Times.

    A coronavirus testing centre was opened at the site on Tuesday, with opening hours between 12:00 and 4:00 PM. Initially, people both with and without prescription could get tested there.

    That changed on Friday, staff told The Brussels Times. The decision to change was made by management of the Iris Hospitals South.

    Here’s a non-exhaustive list of where people going on a trip and asymptomatic people can currently get tested, obtained by The Brussels Times at the testing centre at Molière Longchamp. You can also find a link to the centres on Google Maps here.

    Anderlecht
    Drive-in (LBS) – the parking lot ot Boulevard de l’Humanité 116
    Clinique Sainte-Anne Saint-Remi (Cebiodi) – Rue Verheyden
    Erasmus Hospital – Route de Lennik 808

    Auderghem
    Hankar Medical Centre (Synlab) – Rue G.-J. Leclercq 3

    Berchem-Sainte-Agathe
    Synlab – Rue des Soldats 40

    Brussels
    CM Chartreux (Synlab) – Rue des Chartreux 69
    European Medical Centre – Square Ambiorix 40/7
    Cliniques Saint-Jean (Cebiodi) – Rue du Marais 104

    Evere
    Synlab Evere – Avenue Henri Dunant 25

    Ganshoren
    Goffaux (Synlab) – Avenue de Jette 287

    Ixelles
    Solbosch (Synlab) – Avenue Buyl 110 A

    Laeken
    CHU Brugmann Horta – Place A. Van Gehuchten 4

    Molenbeek-Saint-Jean
    CM 1080 – Boulevard du Jubilé 73
    Centre pour les Molembeekois.e.s – Chaussée de Ninove 100

    Schaerbeek
    CHU Brugmann Brien – Rue du Foyer Schaerbeekois 36
    CM Albert II (Synlab) – Boulevard du Roi Albert II 39

    Uccle
    Churchill Centre (Synlab) – Avenue Winston Churchill 81
    Centre de prélèvements (LIMS) – Avenue Brugmann 423
    Xavier de Bue (Synlab) – Rue Xavier de Bue 15-17

    Watermael-Boitsfort
    Caracovid – Chaussée de la Hulpe 171
    SOS Infirmier – Rue Middelburg 106

    Woluwé Saint-Lambert
    Espace Santé Globulis – Chaussée de Stockel 245
    Centre Thiry (City-Lab) – Avenue Marcel Thiry 216

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times