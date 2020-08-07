Coronavirus: where travellers and asymptomatic people can get tested in Brussels

It is no longer possible to get tested for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) without a prescription at the Molière Longchamp site of the Iris Hospitals South, hospital staff told The Brussels Times.

A coronavirus testing centre was opened at the site on Tuesday, with opening hours between 12:00 and 4:00 PM. Initially, people both with and without prescription could get tested there.

That changed on Friday, staff told The Brussels Times. The decision to change was made by management of the Iris Hospitals South.

Here’s a non-exhaustive list of where people going on a trip and asymptomatic people can currently get tested, obtained by The Brussels Times at the testing centre at Molière Longchamp. You can also find a link to the centres on Google Maps here.

Anderlecht

Drive-in (LBS) – the parking lot ot Boulevard de l’Humanité 116

Clinique Sainte-Anne Saint-Remi (Cebiodi) – Rue Verheyden

Erasmus Hospital – Route de Lennik 808

Auderghem

Hankar Medical Centre (Synlab) – Rue G.-J. Leclercq 3

Berchem-Sainte-Agathe

Synlab – Rue des Soldats 40

Brussels

CM Chartreux (Synlab) – Rue des Chartreux 69

European Medical Centre – Square Ambiorix 40/7

Cliniques Saint-Jean (Cebiodi) – Rue du Marais 104

Evere

Synlab Evere – Avenue Henri Dunant 25

Ganshoren

Goffaux (Synlab) – Avenue de Jette 287

Ixelles

Solbosch (Synlab) – Avenue Buyl 110 A

Laeken

CHU Brugmann Horta – Place A. Van Gehuchten 4

Molenbeek-Saint-Jean

CM 1080 – Boulevard du Jubilé 73

Centre pour les Molembeekois.e.s – Chaussée de Ninove 100

Schaerbeek

CHU Brugmann Brien – Rue du Foyer Schaerbeekois 36

CM Albert II (Synlab) – Boulevard du Roi Albert II 39

Uccle

Churchill Centre (Synlab) – Avenue Winston Churchill 81

Centre de prélèvements (LIMS) – Avenue Brugmann 423

Xavier de Bue (Synlab) – Rue Xavier de Bue 15-17

Watermael-Boitsfort

Caracovid – Chaussée de la Hulpe 171

SOS Infirmier – Rue Middelburg 106

Woluwé Saint-Lambert

Espace Santé Globulis – Chaussée de Stockel 245

Centre Thiry (City-Lab) – Avenue Marcel Thiry 216

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times