   
Brussels face mask obligation not sufficient, federal experts say
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 18 August, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus causes increase in registrations for SMS alert...
Brussels face mask obligation not sufficient, federal experts...
20-year-old dies from Covid-19 in Belgium...
Microplastic particles can now be found in human...
‘Best prank this year’: Belgian man shows butt...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 18 August 2020
    Coronavirus causes increase in registrations for SMS alert system
    Brussels face mask obligation not sufficient, federal experts say
    20-year-old dies from Covid-19 in Belgium
    Microplastic particles can now be found in human organs
    ‘Best prank this year’: Belgian man shows butt on Google Street View
    Greenland’s ice cap has melted past ‘tipping point’
    Belgian coronavirus ‘centre of gravity’ is shifting from Antwerp to Brussels, Crisis Centre warns
    Heatwave in Belgium has officially ended after 12 days
    Historians slam Belgium’s new committee on colonial past
    Lebanese Belgians organise aid transport of 5,000 tonnes to Beirut
    Ryanair cuts 1 in 5 flights in September and October
    Up to 10% Covid-19 transmission risk in trains, new study reveals
    Nearly 1.4 million Belgians are inactive in the labour market
    Belgium to review current coronavirus measures on Thursday
    Belgians going abroad ‘are taking a risk,’ Crisis Centre warns
    Russia summons Dutch diplomat over espionage case
    More than 3,000 Belgians a month decline an inheritance
    Two police officers injured: Union shares footage of uproar after arrest in Schaerbeek
    Belgian mother suspected of unintentionally killing 2-year-old son
    Quarantine or isolation: what is the difference?
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels face mask obligation not sufficient, federal experts say

    Tuesday, 18 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels’ regional government’s decision to impose face masks is not a sufficient measure to counter the coronavirus adequately, according to a report by the Celeval expert group, which the daily De Tijd was able to read.

    Celeval, which assists the government in deciding the measures to be taken to fight the virus, said it was concerned about the epidemiological situation in Brussels and “considers the generalisation of the obligation to wear masks as the only measure to be insufficient,” it said.

    “Face masks are a useful measure in certain densely populated areas,” said virologist and acting president of Celeval, Steven Van Gucht, “but we have the impression that, for the Brussels authorities, the generalisation of the obligation to wear the mask does not require any further measures.”

    Van Gucht is also not in favour of closing down cafés in Brussels or tightening the rules.

    Related Articles

     

    The virologist and Celeval nevertheless advocate an intensive campaign in Brussels. As in Antwerp, most of the infections in the capital occur in the poorer, densely populated neighbourhoods near the canal.

    The spokesman for the Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort (PS) assures that no new measures are planned for the moment. “The obligation to wear a mask was introduced only five days ago,” he pointed out. “This is not long enough to estimate the impact on the spread of the virus.”

    The city reportedly also prefers to wait for the decisions of the next National Security Council, which will happen on Thursday.

    The Brussels Times