One of two victims in Brussels shooting dies of wounds

One of the two people who were injured in a shooting in Ixelles, Brussels, on Thursday has passed away.

Two men were shot at on Avenue Auguste Rodin on Thursday afternoon.

One of the men, a 24-year-old, was struck by several bullets and died of his wounds. The other man’s situation is reportedly not life-threatening.

The investigation is still ongoing, Bruzz reports, and the Brussels prosecutor’s office has not commented further.

Meanwhile, sources told Het Laatste Nieuws that the shooting was a reckoning in the drug environment.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times

