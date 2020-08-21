   
One of two victims in Brussels shooting dies of wounds
Friday, 21 August, 2020
    © Belga

    One of the two people who were injured in a shooting in Ixelles, Brussels, on Thursday has passed away.

    Two men were shot at on Avenue Auguste Rodin on Thursday afternoon.

    One of the men, a 24-year-old, was struck by several bullets and died of his wounds. The other man’s situation is reportedly not life-threatening.

    The investigation is still ongoing, Bruzz reports, and the Brussels prosecutor’s office has not commented further.

    Meanwhile, sources told Het Laatste Nieuws that the shooting was a reckoning in the drug environment.

