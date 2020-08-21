   
Brussels colours red on European coronavirus map
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 21 August, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus could push another 100 million people into...
Bad ventilation in schools could increase risk of...
EU negotiator Barnier reports ‘no progress’ in Brexit...
We will be ‘stuck with the virus’ for...
Brussels colours red on European coronavirus map...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 21 August 2020
    Coronavirus could push another 100 million people into extreme poverty
    Bad ventilation in schools could increase risk of contracting Covid-19
    EU negotiator Barnier reports ‘no progress’ in Brexit talks
    We will be ‘stuck with the virus’ for the next few months, Crisis Centre says
    Brussels colours red on European coronavirus map
    Coronavirus: Antwerp testing village to begin screening departing travellers
    Belgium in Brief: No Return To Normal Yet
    Belgium’s free rail passes delayed again to the fall
    Now you can admire the Van Eyck’s Mystic Lamb in 100 billion pixels
    1,200 Belgians return from ‘red zones’ every day despite travel ban
    One of two victims in Brussels shooting dies of wounds
    Lockdown-exit group to be replaced by council for ‘living with the new coronavirus’
    Belgians take on more mortgage despite coronavirus crisis
    Wedding sector ‘furious’ after being ignored by Belgium’s Security Council
    Culture sector disappointed in slight relaxation of restrictions
    Russian vaccine to be tested on over 40,000 people next week
    Covid-19: Number of new cases continues to go down
    Face masks mandatory in Brussels until ‘at least mid-September’
    Government medicines agency denies Covid tests were unreliable
    Covid-19 symptoms appear in a fixed order, study reveals
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels colours red on European coronavirus map

    Friday, 21 August 2020
    Credit: Belga
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels turns red on Friday on the coronavirus map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), meaning that Brussels has recorded more than 120 coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks.

    Brussels thus follows various regions in northern Spain and the Balearic Islands, as well as parts of Romania and Bulgaria.

    By Thursday, the whole of Belgium had switched to dark orange, when, after Flanders and Brussels, Wallonia also recorded more than 60 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks.

    Related Articles

     

    According to the latest figures from the health institute Sciensano, Brussels had 67.5 infections per 100,000 inhabitants last week and 58.9 infections the week before. The province of Antwerp also had comparable figures during this period, with 76.1 infections per 100,000 inhabitants 14 days ago and 51.7 infections last week, but the ECDC only colours by region. As the figures show, the curve in Antwerp is falling, in contrast to Brussels.

    According to Sciensano’s latest epidemiological report, Belgium has the fifth highest number of infections in Europe, after Spain, Malta, Luxembourg and Romania. In the entire country, there have been 70 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

    The Brussels Times