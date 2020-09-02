   
Increasing number of Brussels red-zone travellers get tested
Wednesday, 02 September, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    More and more Brussels travellers are being tested on their return from red zones, the Brussels Common Community Commission (CCC) said Wednesday.

    People returning to Belgium from a red zone face a mandatory two-week quarantine and coronavirus test.

    Two weeks ago, only 50% of travellers returning to Brussels from red zones got tested, while in the last two weeks 71% have done so.

    The same upward trend can be seen in the number of people who have consulted the official Coronavirus Brussels website to check where the Brussels testing centres are located. The website has reached the milestone of 400,000 visitors.

    The CCC stressed that even when the corona test is negative and no symptoms are present, the quarantine period must be respected, particularly because of the risk of infection for others.

    Various actions were undertaken in the past few weeks by CCC in collaboration with the Region and the 19 municipalities in order to inform the inhabitants, raise their awareness and motivate them to follow coronavirus measures.

    According to CCC, since 19 August, 94% of all travellers who declared through the online Passenger Locator Form that they had just returned from a red zone have been called by the contact centre to check whether they were complying with the mandatory measures.

    In addition, 92% of those contacted confirmed that they had received an SMS with a code to report to one of the many test centres available.

    Since 26 August, all travellers who have declared using an online PLF document that they returning from a red zone received a reminder SMS if they had not yet been tested within 48 hours of their arrival in Belgium.

    In addition, all travellers who had filled in a manual FDP form were called personally by the local call centre and referred to a doctor.

    The Brussels Times