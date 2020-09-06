   
Thousands expected at demonstration against coronavirus measures today
Sunday, 06 September, 2020
    Thousands expected at demonstration against coronavirus measures today

    Sunday, 06 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The group Viruswaanzin organised another protest against coronavirus measures in Brussels on Sunday.

    “A demonstration is allowed for a maximum of 400 people, but we expect some 4,000 again,” Valentine Julien, one of the co-organisers, told Bruzz.

    A Facebook event says the protest will run from 1:00 to 2:30 PM at the Finance Tower.

    Related Articles

     

    “After this event we can move to the demonstration of the event sector,” the organisers said on Facebook.

    This protest, originally planned for Saturday, will take place at Mont des Arts from 3:00 to 5:00 PM.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times