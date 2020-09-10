   
Brussels bars can extend their terraces until the end of the year
Thursday, 10 September, 2020
    Brussels bars can extend their terraces until the end of the year

    Thursday, 10 September 2020
    Credit: Photo news / belga

    Brussels’ bars and restaurants can extend their terraces until the end of the year, the city’s college of mayors and aldermen decided on Thursday.

    Many establishments in Brussels’ hotel and catering were granted authorisations to extend their terraces in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. This measure was originally scheduled to end on 30 September.

    Brussels is also in favour of compensation for the development costs of these same terraces, said the alderman for Commerce Fabian Maingain (DéFI).

    Related Articles

     

    The extension of the terraces has already been a real success, according to Maingain. To date, around 600 applications for extensions have been granted and further applications are currently being considered.

    The City of Brussels has decided to authorise the prolonging of the temporary terrace extensions until 31 December, except in the case of building sites or special events that have been decided upon.

