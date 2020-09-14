Brussels’ special coronavirus committee will start on 25 September

The special committee of the Brussels parliament charged with looking into the management of the Covid-19 crisis will be officially installed on 25 September, the extended bureau of the Brussels parliament decided on Monday.

The parliament of the Brussels Region will hold a plenary session on Monday, 20 September. The following day, it will do the same under its assembly hat of the Joint Community Commission, the bi-community institution in Brussels responsible for family allowances and competencies in the areas of health and social assistance.

The special coronavirus committee will take advantage of its installation meeting to set its working agenda, its mode of operation and the names of the people it will want to hear.

The committee will be chaired by Rachid Madrane, President of Parliament. According to the D’Hondt method, which is a highest-averages method for allocating seats, the vice Presidents should be one Ecolo, one PS and one MR member. However, for the sake of linguistic representation, the PS has decided to hand its vice-presidency to the right-wing Dutch-speaking N-VA.

The Brussels Times