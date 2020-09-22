   
Some thousand stolen objects recovered by Brussels police
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium turns to Google in bid to rein...
Some thousand stolen objects recovered by Brussels police...
Belgian mayor clamps down on student bars after...
Gas at the pump becomes more expensive from...
Thalys cuts several trains amid covid losses and...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 22 September 2020
    Belgium turns to Google in bid to rein in coronavirus unemployment
    Some thousand stolen objects recovered by Brussels police
    Belgian mayor clamps down on student bars after packed night out
    Gas at the pump becomes more expensive from Wednesday
    Thalys cuts several trains amid covid losses and red zones
    Oil prices recover despite increasingly nervous market
    Coronavirus: Brussels on track to boost daily testing capacity to 9,000
    Tour operator TUI scraps 20% of global winter offer
    ‘Vulgar’: Belgium tells Bart De Wever to watch his language
    Belgium in Brief: A Lot To Talk About
    Man gets year in prison for illegal sale of train and bus tickets at Brussels Airport
    Record number of new Covid-19 cases registered worldwide
    Coronavirus: Belgium will lift ban on travel to red-zone destinations
    Coronavirus self-tests approved for use in Belgium
    Coronavirus: number of new daily hospitalisations as high as in May
    Coronavirus: Belgian experts propose ‘flexible’ social bubbles
    Emergency assistance lanes to be introduced on Belgian motorways
    Europe’s livestock farming is worse for the climate than cars, research finds
    AB InBev labels will soon promote responsible drinking
    Greenpeace launches campaign for 6 car-free Sundays a year in Brussels
    View more
    Share article:

    Some thousand stolen objects recovered by Brussels police

    Tuesday, 22 September 2020
    Credit: Brussels North Police Zone

    Around a thousand stolen objects were recovered thanks to police operations in the Brussels North area on 13 and 17 September.

    The police zone carried out two operations as part of an ongoing investigation into pickpocketing in the North district of Brussels that has been running since 2019.

    “During these operations, four searches were carried out, three in Schaerbeek and one in Anderlecht,” said the local police. “Four suspects were arrested, three of whom were placed under an arrest warrant and the last was placed at the disposal of the investigating judge.”

    Related Articles

     

    Stolen objects recovered by police included mobile phones, tablets, cameras, electric scooters, bicycles and luxury watches, according to the police.

    “In addition, 3,000 euros were also recovered and a sweatshop was discovered, which was used to recondition mobile phones,” said the local police.

    The police will contact the owners of the stolen objects so that they can come and recover their goods.

    The Brussels Times