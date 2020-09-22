Some thousand stolen objects recovered by Brussels police...

Around a thousand stolen objects were recovered thanks to police operations in the Brussels North area on 13 and 17 September.

The police zone carried out two operations as part of an ongoing investigation into pickpocketing in the North district of Brussels that has been running since 2019.

“During these operations, four searches were carried out, three in Schaerbeek and one in Anderlecht,” said the local police. “Four suspects were arrested, three of whom were placed under an arrest warrant and the last was placed at the disposal of the investigating judge.”

Related Articles

Stolen objects recovered by police included mobile phones, tablets, cameras, electric scooters, bicycles and luxury watches, according to the police.

“In addition, 3,000 euros were also recovered and a sweatshop was discovered, which was used to recondition mobile phones,” said the local police.

The police will contact the owners of the stolen objects so that they can come and recover their goods.

The Brussels Times