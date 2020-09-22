Some thousand stolen objects recovered by Brussels police
Tuesday, 22 September 2020
Credit: Brussels North Police Zone
Around a thousand stolen objects were recovered thanks to police operations in the Brussels North area on 13 and 17 September.
The police zone carried out two operations as part of an ongoing investigation into pickpocketing in the North district of Brussels that has been running since 2019.
“During these operations, four searches were carried out, three in Schaerbeek and one in Anderlecht,” said the local police. “Four suspects were arrested, three of whom were placed under an arrest warrant and the last was placed at the disposal of the investigating judge.”