   
Covid-19 circulates more strongly in Brussels, Sciensano says
Thursday, 24 September, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Covid-19 is still clearly circulating more in Brussels than in the rest of the country, the Sciensano public health institute said on Thursday.

    Of all the people tested in Brussels, 8.7% have tested positive in the past few days, a number significantly higher than the country-wide average of 4.1%, while Brussels is not testing more or fewer people.

    The number of infections in the Brussels Region rose to an average of 309.4 per day between 14 and 20 September, which is a 63% increase compared to the previous week. That increase is faster than the national average.

    More than twice as many average new daily hospitalisations were recorded in Brussels compared to any other province between 16 and 22 September. The Region’s hospitals now have 165 Covid-19 patients, of which 35 are in intensive care.

    In all, 1,548 coronavirus patients have died in Brussels since the beginning of the crisis, out of a total 9,959 in Belgium.

    The Region has counted 15,337 confirmed cases since the start of the crisis, while there have been 106,887 cases nationwide.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times