Covid-19: Saint-Josse mayor enters quarantine...

Saint-Josse-ten-Node mayor Emir Kir is going into quarantine after close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced on Monday.

Kir has no symptoms at the moment, he said. He will also continue to carry out his duties as mayor, albeit by videoconference.

On Monday at 1:00 PM, the mayor received a text message from contact tracing with the news that he had come into contact with an infected person. “I will be tested as soon as possible and I respect quarantine, but that does not stop me from working.”

According to him, there are no further consequences for the rest of his cabinet.

In the meantime, the mayor has asked his residents to confine themselves to essential journeys. The Saint-Josse crisis cell met this morning and decided to continue the strict measures currently in force, such as the closure of libraries and multi-purpose halls.

In addition, all non-essential events will be cancelled until 28 October.

“We thank our residents for their efforts, but we now ask them to limit their movements as much as possible,” Kir said, calling to telework whenever possible and to postpone all non-essential activities for a while.

Brussels has counted 26,762 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, according to Sciensano, accounting for over 15% of all infections in the country.

