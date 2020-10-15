   
Brussels eyes half a billion euros per year with new toll plan
Thursday, 15 October, 2020
    Brussels eyes half a billion euros per year with new toll plan

    Thursday, 15 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels’ future city toll should yield half a billion euros per year, De Tijd reports on Thursday based on documents from the Brussels administration that have been sent to the government.

    From 2022, all roads in the Brussels-Capital Region will be subject to a fixed toll per car, supplemented by an additional charge per kilometre.

    The name of the toll system is SmartMove. However, the rate will vary according to the time of entering the capital and the power of the vehicle.

    The flat rate is €1 during rush hour (from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM and from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM), according to De Tijd, and half a euro during off-peak hours (between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM). This amount is then multiplied by a factor depending on the power of the car, described as fiscal horsepower (calculated by a mathemical formula based on cylinder dimensions).

    From 20 fiscal hp onwards, this multiplication becomes six, the highest rate. This is equivalent to €6 fixed tax during peak hours. For those who drive an average car, the rate becomes times two or three.

    In addition, there will be a rate of 18 cents per kilometre during rush hour and 9 cents during off-peak hours. In the weekend and between 7:00 PM and 7:00 AM, it is free of charge.

    De Tijd writes that there will be an alternative of day passes for day-trippers, people who do not come to Brussels very often or people who, for reasons of privacy, prefer not to share data via a smartphone or a GPS box. After all, the proposal is to combine the smart cameras in Brussels with smartphone technology.

    The price of such a day pass would range from €10 to €20.

    The Brussels Times