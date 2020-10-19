Nearly 1 in 4 people tested in Brussels have Covid-19

Nearly one in four people (22.5%) who get tested for coronavirus in Brussels test positive, according to the Sciensano public health institute.

Daily infections are exceeding an average of 1,000 tests per day in the capital – 1,173.7, to be precise, representing an increase of 39%.

With 22.5%, the Brussels Region has the highest positivity ratio in the country. The national average, for comparison, is 14.7%, which also represents an increase of 4.3%.

There are now 491 coronavirus patients in Brussels hospitals. There are 90 patients in intensive care units, or eight more than the previous day.

With 35,722 confirmed cases, Brussels represents 16.1% of all 222,253 cases in the country.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times