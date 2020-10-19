Belgian average approaches 8,000 coronavirus cases per day...

The average number of new coronavirus infections in Belgium keeps rising to almost 8,000 cases per day, including several days with over 10,000 confirmed cases, according to Sciensano’s latest figures on Monday.

Between 9 and 15 October, an average of 7,876 new people tested positive per day, which is an increase of 79% compared to the week before. On both Tuesday and Wednesday, over 10,000 new infections were confirmed on the same day.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 222,253. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Related News:

Additionally, 252 new hospitalisations per day were recorded on average between 12 and 18 October, up from 189 per day the week before.

In total, 2,485 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, which is 224 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 412 are in intensive care, 29 more than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 195 – 14 more than yesterday.

From 12 to 18 October, an average number of 30.3 deaths occurred per day, up from the average of 23.1 the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 10,413.

Over the past two weeks, 747.4 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase of 221% compared to the two weeks before.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 4.1 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, about 53,200 were taken over the past week, with a positivity rate of 14.7%.

The percentage went up from 12.9% last week, meaning that even though more tests are being carried out – which naturally results in more confirmed infections – the epidemic is still growing.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times