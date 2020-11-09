   
STIB drivers got nearly 900 reports in 2019
Monday, 09 November, 2020
    STIB drivers got nearly 900 reports in 2019

    Monday, 09 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Drivers of Brussels public transport company STIB are gathering an increasing number of fines, La Capitale reports.

    Last year, 899 reports were written up against STIB drivers, a significant increase compared to the 591 reports in 2018.

    Driving too fast and breaches of the pedestrian zone rules in Ixelles are mostly to blame, according to STIB.

    The number of areas limited to 30 kilometres per hour, and the number of checks, has increased according to Brussels Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt.

    Most reports written up in pedestrian zones were for technical vehicles or intervention vehicles, New Mobility News reports.

    STIB, or rather those who got reports, owed a total of €42,000, according to Bruzz.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times