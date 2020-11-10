   
Over 5,000 polluting cars have entered Brussels’ low emission zone this year
Tuesday, 10 November, 2020
    Over 5,000 polluting cars have entered Brussels’ low emission zone this year

    Tuesday, 10 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Over 5,000 drivers with overly polluting cars entered Brussels’ low emission zone in 2020 by purchasing a day pass.

    The more than 5,212 day passes registered to date in 2020 already significantly exceed the 3,025 passes sold in 2019.

    “The success of the day passes means that people are well-aware of the rules,” said Brussels member of parliament Bianca Debaets, adding that “many foreigners have already bought such a pass when they had to be in Brussels.”

    The vast majority of day passes (4,152) was bought by Belgians, Bruzz reports, followed by French drivers (782) and Dutch drivers (127).

    Such a pass costs €35, bringing in €105,875 so far this year, and the pass is valid until 6:00 AM the following day.

    The city also allows old-timer cars with license plates starting with an O, and that are older than 30 years, to enter the LEZ without requiring a day pass.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times