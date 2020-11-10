Over 5,000 polluting cars have entered Brussels’ low emission zone this year
Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Credit: Belga
Over 5,000 drivers with overly polluting cars entered Brussels’ low emission zone in 2020 by purchasing a day pass.
The more than 5,212 day passes registered to date in 2020 already significantly exceed the 3,025 passes sold in 2019.
“The success of the day passes means that people are well-aware of the rules,” said Brussels member of parliament Bianca Debaets, adding that “many foreigners have already bought such a pass when they had to be in Brussels.”