Brussels launches ‘Covid Breakers’ campaign to encourage young people

Brussels’ Common Community Commission (Cocom) launched a campaign on Tuesday to encourage young people to continue to apply so-called barrier gestures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The campaign wants to remind young people that they have the power to change the situation at their own level by wearing a mask, keeping their distance and limiting their close contacts, among other things.

One of the most difficult measures is the limitation of social contacts. A survey of 24 Brussels residents between the ages of 18 and 25 showed that many of them experience confinement “blues”, regardless of their cultural background.

Respondents expressed sadness, loneliness, frustration, anger and discouragement.

Although they do not necessarily make the link between the application of health measures and a possible way out of the crisis, their main motivation for complying remains the protection of the older members of their families. In general, they do not fear for their own health.

Through videos, posters, a Facebook group but also small events such as street theatre and challenges, the campaign aims to develop a sense of belonging to the “Covid Breakers” community.

The campaign also wants to express the authorities’ gratitude for the efforts made and to encourage them to stay the course despite the weariness that sets in.

The Covid Breakers campaign will also be disseminated after the lockdown in universities, colleges, the hospitality sector and in some cinemas.

