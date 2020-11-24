Saint-Josse reopens communal coronavirus testing centre...

The Brussels commune of Saint-Josse-ten-Noode’s communal coronavirus testing centre will reopen from 7 December, the commune announced on Tuesday.

The centre will be located in the Royal Building in the Salle Tanger, the entrance being on Rue Saint-François 65.

It will be open from Monday to Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Appointments must be made beforehand, by email or by calling 02/220 25 74 from 1 December.

“With this communal screening centre, we are giving a local service whose effectiveness has been proven in the fight against the pandemic,” said Saint-Josse Mayor Emir Kir.

“This tool will enable the population to be tested quickly and at the level of communal crisis management,” Kir said, “to set up the testing strategy for crèches, schools and more generally our staff.”

Saint-Josse is working with Eurofins – an international laboratory group based in Luxembourg -, The Brussels Capital Region and the federal authorities.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times