Saint-Josse reopens communal coronavirus testing centre...

“With this communal screening centre, we are giving a local service whose effectiveness has been proven in the fight against the pandemic,” said Saint-Josse Mayor Emir Kir.
“This tool will enable the population to be tested quickly and at the level of communal crisis management,” Kir said, “to set up the testing strategy for crèches, schools and more generally our staff.”
Saint-Josse is working with Eurofins – an international laboratory group based in Luxembourg -, The Brussels Capital Region and the federal authorities.