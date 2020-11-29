No “Sound and light” show at Grand Place, says Brussels Mayor

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close denied on Sunday that a “sound and light” show had been organised at the main square in the city centre this weekend for the traditional end-of-year festivities.

His denial came after La Dernière Heure daily reported in its Sunday edition that the traditional show had been organised at the Grand-Place as in previous years. Photos circulating on social media also seemed to indicate that people had flocked to the square on Saturday.

However, Close denied the report. “There is obviously no sound and light this year for evident reasons,” he said.

Ceci est une mauvaise information de @DHBruxelles basée sur les dates de l’année passée. Il n’y a évidemment PAS de sons et lumières cette année pour des raisons évidentes. https://t.co/G33L2kar0i pic.twitter.com/g7l0FTxwUn — Philippe Close (@PhilippeClose) November 29, 2020



On Saturday, the Mayor had gone on Twitter to stress the importance of complying with social distancing and health measures linked to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Related News

“Many people have gone to the city centre today; unfortunately, too many people at the same time,” Close tweeted on Saturday evening. “We are asking every one of you to respect all the health instructions. We absolutely need to keep up our efforts.”

Veel mensen kwamen vandaag naar het centrum van Brussel. Spijtig genoeg te veel mensen op hetzelfde moment. Wij vragen met aandrang dat iedereen de COVID-regels volgt. We moeten allemaal samen onze inspanningen volhouden! — Philippe Close (@PhilippeClose) November 28, 2020

The Brussels Times