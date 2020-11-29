   
No “Sound and light” show at Grand Place, says Brussels Mayor
Sunday, 29 November, 2020
    © Belga

    Brussels Mayor Philippe Close denied on Sunday that a “sound and light” show had been organised at the main square in the city centre this weekend for the traditional end-of-year festivities.

    His denial came after La Dernière Heure daily reported in its Sunday edition that the traditional show had been organised at the Grand-Place as in previous years. Photos circulating on social media also seemed to indicate that people had flocked to the square on Saturday.

    However, Close denied the report. “There is obviously no sound and light this year for evident reasons,” he said.


    On Saturday, the Mayor had gone on Twitter to stress the importance of complying with social distancing and health measures linked to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

    “Many people have gone to the city centre today; unfortunately, too many people at the same time,” Close tweeted on Saturday evening. “We are asking every one of you to respect all the health instructions. We absolutely need to keep up our efforts.”

