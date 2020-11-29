Coronavirus: Authorities warn against crowds at end-of-year festivals...

End-of-year festivals are under way in some Belgian cities, prompting authorities to remind patrons to respect social distancing measures meant to limit the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

In Bruges, police have urged the public to stay away from the Wintergloed festival this weekend because too many people have been attending. Ten emblematic sites have been bathed in lights for the second edition of the festival, which began on Friday in the city’s centre.

In Brussels, where people have been going to the centre of town to see the winter lights and the traditional Christmas Tree at the Grand Place, Mayor Philippe Close stressed compliance with Covid-19-related measures.

“Many people have gone to the city centre today; unfortunately, too many people at the same time,” Close tweeted on Saturday evening. “We are asking every one of you to respect all the health instructions. We absolutely need to keep up our efforts. ”

