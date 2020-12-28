First coronavirus vaccines arrive in Brussels...

Brussels’ first coronavirus vaccines have arrived at the Notre Dame de Stockel nursing home in Woluwé-Saint-Pierre.

The nursing home is one of three in Belgium where the first vaccines against Covid-19 will be administered around 11:00 AM.

Around 150 doses of the Pfizer – BioNTech vaccine were delivered to the nursing home shortly before 9:00 AM without any special escort, according to Belga News Agency.

The other nursing homes are the Sint-Pieters residential care centre in Puurs-Sint-Amands (in the province of Antwerp) and La Bonne Maison de Bouzanton (in the province of Mons).

The vaccines are part of some 9,750 coronavirus vaccines that arrived at Leuven’s University Hospital on Saturday.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times