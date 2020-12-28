   
First coronavirus vaccines arrive in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 28 December, 2020
Latest News:
First coronavirus vaccines arrive in Brussels...
Pfizer vaccines delivery delayed in eight European countries...
Storm Bella causes 85 incidents in Brussels...
Coronavirus: Belgium considers single-dose vaccination strategy...
Belgium’s coronavirus infections continue to decrease...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 28 December 2020
    First coronavirus vaccines arrive in Brussels
    Pfizer vaccines delivery delayed in eight European countries
    Storm Bella causes 85 incidents in Brussels
    Coronavirus: Belgium considers single-dose vaccination strategy
    Belgium’s coronavirus infections continue to decrease
    Wanted: Cyclist who kneed small child out of his way on tape
    Belgium passes to new transitional support system for independents
    AstraZeneca says it has “winning formula” for its vaccine
    EU-UK agreement ‘good news for the whole world,’ says incoming Swiss President
    Lewandowski elected Player of the Year, Cristiano Ronaldo, Player of the Century
    UK to spend £100 million a year to replace EU student exchange system
    British court: 9-year-old’s death caused by air pollution
    Formula 1: Mick Schumacher unphased by constant comparisons with his father
    Vaccines: EU turned down offer of 500 million extra doses
    Strong winds sweep across Belgium and France, up to 25 cm of snow in the Ardennes
    Belgium raises unemployment allowance by 1.125% from 2021
    Covid-19: All indicators down in Belgium as vaccines stand ready
    Covid-19: Europol warns of fraudulent and fake vaccines
    Police: Stay away from the Hautes Fagnes today
    Belgian Erasmus students lament end of cooperation with UK
    View more
    Share article:

    First coronavirus vaccines arrive in Brussels

    Monday, 28 December 2020
    Stock photo. © Pixabay

    Brussels’ first coronavirus vaccines have arrived at the Notre Dame de Stockel nursing home in Woluwé-Saint-Pierre.

    The nursing home is one of three in Belgium where the first vaccines against Covid-19 will be administered around 11:00 AM.

    Related News

     

    Around 150 doses of the Pfizer – BioNTech vaccine were delivered to the nursing home shortly before 9:00 AM without any special escort, according to Belga News Agency.

    The other nursing homes are the Sint-Pieters residential care centre in Puurs-Sint-Amands (in the province of Antwerp) and La Bonne Maison de Bouzanton (in the province of Mons).

    The vaccines are part of some 9,750 coronavirus vaccines that arrived at Leuven’s University Hospital on Saturday.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times