Raclette party in Police station sees Molenbeek chief suspended

The head of a Brussels police unit has been suspended after officers were caught violating coronavirus rules over a Christmas meal, various Belgian media report.

The chief of police launched an internal investigation after images of Molenbeek police officers surfaced online, showing them having a raclette meal without respecting social distancing measures.

The head of the unit, a chief inspector, was interrogating some people who had been arrested earlier that day, according to Het Nieuwsblad, while his unit was celebrating upstairs. As he was on duty that day, he has been suspended.

Reports will be drawn up against the officers who participated in the meal for non-respect of coronavirus measures, the Brussels West police zone said according to La Dernière Heure.

In addition, some officers risk a fine of €4,000 for having co-organised the party, according to Het Nieuwsblad. “It is clear that this was an organised party, and so the highest fines apply,” a source told the newspaper.

Furthermore, “if the public prosecutor decides to prosecute and they are convicted, they will receive a criminal record and can be fired,” the source added.

The Brussels-West police zone declined to comment further as long as the investigation is ongoing, VRT reports.

