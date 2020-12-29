Over 55,000 drivers caught speeding on Brussels ring since lower speed limit

A total of 55,586 drivers were caught speeding on the Brussels ring in the four months since the speed limit was lowered to 100 kilometres per hour on most parts of the ring.

Flanders decided to reduce the speed limit on the Brussels ring road on its territory from 120 to 100km/h to reduce greenhouse gases and fine particulate matter emissions around Brussels.

The number of speed checks was increased to impose the new speed limit, resulting in an average of 491 drivers getting caught speeding per day between 1 September and 22 December.

Of the drivers who were caught speeding, 354 had their driving licences revoked for driving above even the former speed limit.

While the speed limit was lowered in Flanders, the 18 kilometres of ring road on Walloon territory currently still have a speed limit of 120 km/h.

