   
Four coronavirus vaccination centres open in Brussels on 15 March
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 10 March, 2021
Latest News:
Four coronavirus vaccination centres open in Brussels on...
Le Pain Quotidien temporarily closes half of its...
Brussels decides to keep 10 PM curfew for...
Brussels bike thief sentenced to 37 months in...
New complaint over lack of Dutch-speaking help at...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 10 March 2021
    Four coronavirus vaccination centres open in Brussels on 15 March
    Le Pain Quotidien temporarily closes half of its bakeries in Belgium
    Brussels decides to keep 10 PM curfew for now
    Brussels bike thief sentenced to 37 months in prison
    New complaint over lack of Dutch-speaking help at Brussels test centre
    Proximus warns of yet another fraudulent text message
    Belgium asks for EU-wide deadlines on diesel and petrol car bans
    Young people’s mental well-being suffered most during crisis, GEMS report shows
    Insomnia on the rise in Belgium due to stress of coronavirus crisis and lockdowns
    Pupils aged 14 to 16 to return to school full-time earlier than expected
    Belgium seeks middle ground to ensure healthy happy teleworking
    Investigation into ‘mountain of cash’ illicitly claimed as corona support
    Belgium’s reproduction rate rises above 1.0 again
    Johnson & Johnson confirms delivery of 200 million doses to EU in 2021
    17 tonnes of cocaine and €1.2 million seized in major police operation in Belgium
    Restaurant owners could be tested weekly when sector reopens, says expert
    DHL sorting centre at Brussels Airport nears maximum capacity
    Prosecutor requests alleged teenager murderers be placed in closed institutions
    Belgians called to the streets on Sunday for ‘climate affair’
    Over 1 million vaccines administered in Belgium so far
    View more
    Share article:

    Four coronavirus vaccination centres open in Brussels on 15 March

    Wednesday, 10 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Four additional vaccination centres will open their doors next Monday, 15 March in the Brussels Region, the Communal Community Commission (Cocom) announced on Wednesday in a press release.

    The centres will be in Molenbeek, Schaerbeek, Forest and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre. A week later, on Monday 22 March, the vaccination centres of Anderlecht, Uccle and Woluwe-Saint-Lambert will also open their doors, the Cocom added.

    On this date, all the sites in the Region will be open, with the exception of the military hospital in Neder-Over-Heembeek, which will open when more vaccines are available.

    All vaccination centres will be open from Monday to Friday from 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM. The one at Heysel, the largest in the country, is also open on Saturdays.

    Related News

     

    The new vaccination centres will open for phase 1b, dedicated to people over 75 years old and later to people over 65 years old. The first vaccination invitations for people over 75 were sent out last week to allow the first guests to register at the centre of their choice.

    The centres will operate on the basis of available vaccine supplies and will only reach full capacity in the coming weeks. Accompanying persons of those who have an appointment can exceptionally get vaccinated if they are over 65 years old, live in the Brussels Region and if surplus doses are available.

    The vaccination centres will have a final capacity of 375,000 vaccinations per month, with between 5 and 20 vaccination boxes and a maximum capacity of between 900 and 4,000 vaccinations per day per centre.

    Eventually, several of these centres will be open seven days a week and all will be open six days a week and 12 hours a day, Cocom added.

    The administration of the Communal Community Commission is also developing a strategy of proximity and accessibility for less mobile citizens who wish to be vaccinated.

    The Brussels Times