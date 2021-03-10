Four coronavirus vaccination centres open in Brussels on 15 March

Four additional vaccination centres will open their doors next Monday, 15 March in the Brussels Region, the Communal Community Commission (Cocom) announced on Wednesday in a press release.

The centres will be in Molenbeek, Schaerbeek, Forest and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre. A week later, on Monday 22 March, the vaccination centres of Anderlecht, Uccle and Woluwe-Saint-Lambert will also open their doors, the Cocom added.

On this date, all the sites in the Region will be open, with the exception of the military hospital in Neder-Over-Heembeek, which will open when more vaccines are available.

All vaccination centres will be open from Monday to Friday from 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM. The one at Heysel, the largest in the country, is also open on Saturdays.

Related News

The new vaccination centres will open for phase 1b, dedicated to people over 75 years old and later to people over 65 years old. The first vaccination invitations for people over 75 were sent out last week to allow the first guests to register at the centre of their choice.

The centres will operate on the basis of available vaccine supplies and will only reach full capacity in the coming weeks. Accompanying persons of those who have an appointment can exceptionally get vaccinated if they are over 65 years old, live in the Brussels Region and if surplus doses are available.

The vaccination centres will have a final capacity of 375,000 vaccinations per month, with between 5 and 20 vaccination boxes and a maximum capacity of between 900 and 4,000 vaccinations per day per centre.

Eventually, several of these centres will be open seven days a week and all will be open six days a week and 12 hours a day, Cocom added.

The administration of the Communal Community Commission is also developing a strategy of proximity and accessibility for less mobile citizens who wish to be vaccinated.

The Brussels Times