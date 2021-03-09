   
Over 1 million vaccines administered in Belgium so far
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 09 March, 2021
Latest News:
Over 1 million vaccines administered in Belgium so...
Mayors will discuss Brussels 10 PM curfew on...
Lime introduces new scooter for Brussels cobblestones...
Cracking of encrypted messaging service dealt major blow...
Foreign spectators banned from Tokyo Olympics due to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 09 March 2021
    Over 1 million vaccines administered in Belgium so far
    Mayors will discuss Brussels 10 PM curfew on Wednesday
    Lime introduces new scooter for Brussels cobblestones
    Cracking of encrypted messaging service dealt major blow to organised crime
    Foreign spectators banned from Tokyo Olympics due to coronavirus
    Tomorrowland considers delaying 2021 edition by six weeks
    People who don’t get vaccinated will be infected ‘sooner or later,’ says Van Gucht
    Belgian-developed antibody effective against new variants
    ‘Still too early for full-time return to schools’, education unions warn
    Belgium in Brief: Is Inconsistent Consistency Still Consistency?
    Police crack down on drug trafficking in major operation two years in the making
    Pumping diesel becomes more expensive from Wednesday
    Belgian schools begin taking Covid-19 saliva tests from teachers today
    Killers in homophobic hate crime were all teenagers
    ‘Discrimination’: Beauticians want to restart at home services too
    Curfews and travel ban violate fundamental rights, warns Belgian law professor
    Coronavirus costs Belgium more than €30 billion
    Belgian rooster in court battle for 5:00 AM crowing 
    Parents file group complaint against Brussels police for response to January protest
    Snow expected in parts of Belgium on Tuesday
    View more
    Share article:

    Over 1 million vaccines administered in Belgium so far

    Tuesday, 09 March 2021
    Credit: Belga/Justin Namur

    Over one million vaccines have been administered in Belgium since the start of the vaccination campaign, according to Sabine Stordeur of the Vaccination Taskforce.

    As Phase 1B of the country’s vaccination strategy starts this week with the vaccination of the over-65s in vaccination centres, Belgium reached a milestone on Tuesday, Stordeur said at a press conference.

    “To date, one million vaccines have been administered in Belgium,” she said, adding that almost 650,000 have been fully vaccinated so far. “The start of this new phase means that a larger number of people will be optimally protected against Covid-19 more quickly.”

    The first conclusions drawn from the vaccination of staff and residents in care centres and hospital staff are very favourable. “One week after they had received their second dose of Pfizer’s vaccine, only 0.13% of the people tested positive for Covid-19,” she said, adding that this corresponds to 360 out of almost 280,000 people.

    “These percentages were also very low in people who received the two doses of the Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine,” Stordeur added, underlining that this confirms the “very high efficacy” of the vaccines.

    Related News:

     

    “This had already been demonstrated in clinical studies, but now, it has also been proven in real-life conditions that the vaccines are effective,” she said.

    The results give a clear perspective of future improvement that everyone considers very important, such as the return to normal activities, and meeting friends and family, according to Stordeur.

    “The figures show that a return to normal life is not only possible, but also within reach,” she said. “Now that we are starting to vaccinate the elderly in all regions of the country, we should especially encourage and help our parents and grandparents to respond positively to an invitation.”

    Stordeur underlined that invitations are sent by post and/or email and/or text message, if these latter details are known to the authorities.

    The logos of the different Regions, one of which will be visible on people’s invitations to get vaccinated. Credit: Crisis Centre

    “Each invitation has a clearly recognisable logo of the Region of Flanders, Wallonia, Brussels or the German-speaking Community, depending on the place of residence,” she said, adding that invitations are personal and cannot be passed on to someone else.

    It includes name, address and vaccination code – which consists of 16 characters – as well as all necessary practical information, such as time, place of vaccination and telephone numbers that can be called if there are any further questions.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times