   
Brussels cafés take AB InBev to court over rent
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 14 April, 2021
Latest News:
EU launches cheese diplomacy in negotiations on Cyprus...
Italian off-duty carabinieri spot stolen Roman statue on...
Hairdressers to reopen, ‘outdoor bubble’ back to 10...
Escalation in network attacks by pupils on school...
Belgium in Brief: Let Us Go To The...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 14 April 2021
    EU launches cheese diplomacy in negotiations on Cyprus issue
    Italian off-duty carabinieri spot stolen Roman statue on sale at Brussels Sablon
    Hairdressers to reopen, ‘outdoor bubble’ back to 10 on 26 April: reports
    Escalation in network attacks by pupils on school systems
    Belgium in Brief: Let Us Go To The Bar !/?
    ‘Taking the pressure off’: relax rules for outdoor activities, says Van Ranst
    Belgium’s conversion to rich natural gas will be completed in 2024 instead of 2029
    Brussels cafés take AB InBev to court over rent
    ‘Respect commitments that were made,’ ministers say ahead of Consultative Committee
    Should you wear a mask when cycling? Some experts say yes
    What to expect from the Consultative Committee
    Japan to dump nuclear power plant wastewater into Pacific Ocean
    Almost 3,000 entrepreneurs sign an open letter to the Consultative Committee
    Possible lifting of travel ban doesn’t prompt much optimism from Brussels travel agents
    Belgium wants more trains in the morning, evening and weekend
    Vaccination rollout: How Belgium is keeping up with its neighbours
    WWF: Belgium among major importers of deforestation products
    Nursing homes in low spirits, study shows
    EU trade in soy, palm oil and beef linked to tropical deforestation
    Coronavirus reproduction rate back above 1.0, meaning virus is accelerating
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels cafés take AB InBev to court over rent

    Wednesday, 14 April 2021
    © Anastasia Chepinska for Unsplash

    As the Consultative Committee today discusses the possible relaxation of the closure of all bars and cafes, a number of establishments owned by the brewer AB InBev have started a legal action against their landlord regarding the rent they are being asked to pay.

    The bars have been closed by law since November, and the tenants have been prevented by law from carrying out the business intended by the lease.

    However, InBev, the largest brewer in the world, has continued to require payment of rent for the premises.

    According to the lawyer for one group of bars in Brussels, “AB InBev proposed a 25 percent rent reduction to my three clients, but that’s not enough.”

    Two of the premises, Le Parvis in Uccle and the Bistropolitan in Etterbeek are restaurants, and were able to maintain 10% of their business in takeaway meals. The third, the Grand Café in central Brussels, is a bar with no possibility of operating takeaway.

    Together, with either 0% or 10% income, no possibility of paying 75% rent. Instead, lawyer Nicolas Ouchinsky claims, 25% would be more reasonable.

    Related News

     

    Over at InBev, a spokesperson explained that the whole sector is in the same boat and that even the world’s largest brewer is suffering the effects of the pandemic.

    The pressure on the sector is strong. Small brewers, large brewers, bars, restaurants and hotels; we are all under pressure in the same boat,” the company’s spokesperson said.

    The group cut the rents of its bars and restaurants by 100% for the month of April 2020 and to 25% for the months of November and December 2020 and January 2021. This measure cost InBev €20 million.

    In many cases, the group stressed, InBev is no more than an intermediary between the actual owner of the property and the bar management. In any case, the company is always ready to discuss payment terms instead of seeking legal remedies.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times