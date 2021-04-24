Brussels expected to discuss terraces and curfew on Wednesday

Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort is scheduled to discuss the latest decisions of Belgium’s Consultative Committee with the mayors of the capital region’s 19 communes and the heads of the police zones at a meeting set for Wednesday.

Speaking on Friday after the Consultative Committee session, Vervoort said next week’s meeting will look at possible Brussels-specific decisions.

Participants will likely examine the expected impact of the reopening of terraces, set for the 8th of May, and specific measures like the 10:00 curfew – at least until the 8th of May – compulsory face masks, closing all shops and stores at night, and the ban on alcohol in public places.

Belgium’s ‘outdoor plan’ will officially come into effect on 8 May, meaning the country can officially move towards resuming a host of outdoor activities.

“We start with good news: the vaccination campaign is running at full speed,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced during a press conference on Friday. “So far, 72% of the over-65s have already received their first vaccine, and by the end of the month, we should see similar vaccination figures for the other risk groups.”

For a recap of the new rules brought into force, click here.

